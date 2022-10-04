ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
kvrr.com

Fargo-Moorhead celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The White Earth Veterans and Honor Guard, City of Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead and the American Legion shared the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. “I was asked when I was in the Air Force ‘What are you serving for? They took land, they...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Two vehicles involved in Moorhead rollover

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two vehicles are involved in a rollover in Moorhead at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign. An SUV rolled onto its side and landed in the middle...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Harwood fire not likely an accident

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it appears Friday’s home fire in Harwood was not an accident. Authorities say a special agent with North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 that is trained to detect accelerants. The fire caused major damage. At the time the S-O stated they...
HARWOOD, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mahoney
Person
Drew Wrigley
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fargo Police#Native American
valleynewslive.com

Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

FPD needs help finding a suspect who threatened a woman in domestic dispute

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic dispute.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police needs help identifying person of interest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Gate City Bank Board Chairman Steve Swiontek aims for "civil discourse" if elected to North Dakota State Senate

(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate running for state senate in Fargo's new District 10 says he'll work to ensure "civil discourse" in state government if elected. "You and I may disagree on some things, but I think it is important that we can walk away from the table and still be able to work on another issue down the road, and I think that is so important to have that in the legislature," said Steve Swiontek.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valleynewslive.com

Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy