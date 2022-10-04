ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deliberations begin for Paul Flores in Kristin Smart murder trial

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. – Defense Attorney Robert Sanger wrapped up his closing arguments for Paul Flores on Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial, recapping all the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Ultimately, he said there is no evidence to convict Paul Flores.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, who was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, and Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is being charged as an accessory to the crime.

Sanger talked about the witnesses, what he called the “scientific evidence, but no evidence was involved,” and a recap of what happened the night Smart disappeared.

He also mentioned the blood soil samples and said “there is no validation study for ‘hem’ direct soil.”

The defense attorney constantly reminded the jurors that whatever lawyers say, they will say it in good hope.

But ultimately it is the jury’s decision.

Sanger wrapped up by saying that what’s important are the facts and the law, and that the prosecution has a burden to overcome this innocence because Kristin Smart’s body has not been found.

Sanger finished and said “the only proper verdict is not guilty.”

Deputy District Attorney Chris Puevrelle then proceeded with a rebuttal.

Puevrelle said the defense team said the prosecution's case is only conspiracy.

The Deputy District Attorney said Sanger is absurd to have the jury believe 50 witnesses are involved in a grand conspiracy, six dogs are on it and even the media is on it.

Puevrelle continued on to talk about the evidence and the night Smart disappeared, saying that the jury had to see things no human being should.

Puevrelle said “there is no doubt Kristin Smart was dead.”

He said that in order to find Paul Flores not guilty, the jury would have to believe that a serial rapist took Kristin Smart by himself to his dorm room, by herself, and let her go and live her life.

Puevrelle continued to say that every witness was insulted up at the stand.

He finished and said “sometimes we tell our kids monsters do not exist, and that's not true, we've seen one in this trial.”

Defense Attorney Robert Sanger placed a motion for a mistrial, but Judge Jennifer O’Keefe denied it.

O'Keefe then proceeded with giving Paul Flores’ jury two verdict forms – one is guilty and the other is not guilty – and she reminded the jury to not hesitate to change their mind, but to keep an open mind.

She also asked the jury to not talk about the case or any kind of media related to the case.

The only time the jury can talk about the case is during deliberations.

Paul Flores’ jury was dismissed for deliberation around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Jury instructions proceeded by Judge O'Keefe.

Closing arguments for Ruben Flores will begin on Wednesday morning.

The post Deliberations begin for Paul Flores in Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

KRON4 News

San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz police arrest 4 following alleged gang-related shooting

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested four suspects in Santa Cruz on suspicion of taking part in a shooting involving a local street gang, police announced Tuesday. On Sept. 26, Santa Cruz police responded to the Municipal Wharf on reports of a shooting at 12:27 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the relatives of a 17-year-old boy wounded by a gunshot who were driving him to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Police looked at surveillance footage and saw three male victims in a dark Jaguar SUV had been parked on the wharf. Two suspicious vehicles, a white...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck

SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously.  "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
SAN JOSE, CA
