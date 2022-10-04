ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hershel Walker’s son lashes out at him on Twitter

By Archith Seshadri
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Herschel Walker’s son lashed out at him after a report claimed Herschel paid for his girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

Walker’s son, Christian spoke out against his father in a flurry of tweets, causing the Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock to heat up.

Watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate debate Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

“I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly,” Christian tweeted. “I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity.”

“My intention is don’t lie about our life, at the expense of me, my mom and all of the people that you’ve affected throughout your life. You don’t get to pretend you’re some moral family guy, you don’t get to pretend all these things,” Christian said. “Talk policy, talk normal. Do not lie.”

Herschel’s son said his dad is not a family man after he left to be with several other women and made the family move six times in six months because of his violence.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father Herschel Walker had all these random kids across the country — none of whom he raised,” Christian said. “And you know, my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise, because it affected me. That’s why I talk about it all the time, cause it affected me. Family values people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them.”

Sen. Tim Scott talks election, Herschel Walker at Bluffton event

“I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved. Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting,” Christian said.

Christian said every relative asked Herschel not to run because of his past but Herschel denied all of the allegations on social media calling them a “flat out lie.”

Former President Donald Trump supported Walker, who is anti-abortion, meanwhile, Herschel Walker said he plans to sue The Daily Beast for the report and said he loves his son no matter what.

According to online reports, a canceled check and get-well card indicate proof that Walker paid for the abortion but that has not been confirmed. Walker’s camp said those claims are untrue.

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are set to debate for the first time on Oct. 14 in Savannah.

WRBL News 3

Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.  The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.  Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
