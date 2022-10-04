Read full article on original website
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Parkway Deli, Shalla Restaurant & Bar Featured in the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades due to its quality and diversity. Parkway Deli & Restaurant and Shalla Restaurant & Bar, both in Silver Spring, have been featured in the Washington Post’s Fall Dining Guide for 2022. Food critic Tom Sietsema wrote in...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Traveling ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tour hits Tysons, VA
Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.
Michelle Obama Reveals Star-Studded Guest List For Book Tour
Michelle Obama is embarking on a book tour for her upcoming book release, and she will be joined by notable guests such as Ellen DeGeneres & Oprah Winfrey among others serving as moderators. The post Michelle Obama Reveals Star-Studded Guest List For Book Tour appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
recordpatriot.com
D.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.
WASHINGTON - A month after the D.C. government set out to do whatever it took to save Jahmeze Williams and people like him, the 20-year-old collapsed in the back seat of a car, a bullet lodged in his right arm. He died within half an hour, shot inches above a...
popville.com
Meanwhile at Metro
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “I asked the ticket agent what the extra fees paid for, and he smiled awkwardly and rolled his eyes.”. Prince Of Petworth...
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
smartcitiesdive.com
$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC
Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
Double stabbing investigation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were in Northwest late Thursday afternoon after two men were stabbed. Police had a large area cordoned off in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW. The area was outside an apartment building that also houses retail space. A large amount of blood could […]
fox5dc.com
Gunfire interrupts youth football practice at DC rec center
WASHINGTON - A youth football practice being held inside a southwest D.C. recreation center was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday after a bullet shattered one of the building's windows. Police say they responded to the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. outside King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street. ◀︎...
NBC Washington
‘We Won': DC Has Its First Unionized Starbucks
As coffee drinkers welcomed the beginning of pumpkin spice season, a local Starbucks celebrated becoming D.C.’s first unionized store. Employees at the location at 1429 P St. NW, in the Logan Circle area, voted 10 to 6 on Friday in favor of joining the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). “Union...
WTOP
2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum
Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
Washington DC shooting leaves 4 injured, police say
At least four people were injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, NW in Washington, D.C. Thursday afternoon, according to police.
popville.com
First Look Inside First (proper) Silver Diner opening today in D.C.
“the 1250 Half St. SE location officially opens on Oct. 5 and it is the restaurant group’s first two-story restaurant. Silver Social, a sophisticated upstairs bar with terrace overlooking Nationals Park, features craft cocktails and small bites for the over 21 crowd and will not officially open until the end of October. The downstairs Silver Diner will continue to finish up construction in off hours and with minimal diner interference.”
southernboating.com
Crossing the Potomac River
Crossing the Potomac River from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a rewarding voyage. It almost seems like the start of a bad joke: What do presidents and prehistoric sharks have in common? The answer is the Potomac River. With striking scenery, presidential landmarks, and yes, the opportunity to find prehistoric shark teeth, this passage from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a worthwhile detour for those cruising the East Coast.
popville.com
“Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning.”
Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning. Would love to see this great venue get the much needed attention and renovations it deserves to bring life back into it! Survey closes this Friday.”. “Rock Creek Conservancy – Share Your Perspective!. The Carter Barron Amphitheater...
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Maryland 'NFL' Gang Leader, Member Admit To Murder, Drug Distribution In Southwest Baltimore
A leader and member of a Maryland “NFL” gang are expected to be sentenced to decades in prison after admitting to a wide-ranging conspiracy that included murder and drug distribution charges. Gang leader Gregory Butler - also known as “Gotti,” “Sags,” and “Little Dick,” 31, and member James...
Washingtonian.com
A Striking New Townhome in the Heart of Shaw
Residence Two at Intersect at O Townhomes is sleek, sexy, and sophisticated in the heart of Shaw. This concrete construction townhome has over 2,800 interior square feet spanning four stories. There is an individual private elevator serving all floors and the private underground parking garage. Upon arrival from your lush,...
