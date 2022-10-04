ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
topshelfmusicmag.com

Traveling ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tour hits Tysons, VA

Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.
TYSONS, VA
HipHopWired

Michelle Obama Reveals Star-Studded Guest List For Book Tour

Michelle Obama is embarking on a book tour for her upcoming book release, and she will be joined by notable guests such as Ellen DeGeneres & Oprah Winfrey among others serving as moderators. The post Michelle Obama Reveals Star-Studded Guest List For Book Tour appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Meanwhile at Metro

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “I asked the ticket agent what the extra fees paid for, and he smiled awkwardly and rolled his eyes.”. Prince Of Petworth...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
smartcitiesdive.com

$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC

Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Double stabbing investigation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were in Northwest late Thursday afternoon after two men were stabbed. Police had a large area cordoned off in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW. The area was outside an apartment building that also houses retail space. A large amount of blood could […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Gunfire interrupts youth football practice at DC rec center

WASHINGTON - A youth football practice being held inside a southwest D.C. recreation center was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday after a bullet shattered one of the building's windows. Police say they responded to the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. outside King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street. ◀︎...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘We Won': DC Has Its First Unionized Starbucks

As coffee drinkers welcomed the beginning of pumpkin spice season, a local Starbucks celebrated becoming D.C.’s first unionized store. Employees at the location at 1429 P St. NW, in the Logan Circle area, voted 10 to 6 on Friday in favor of joining the Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). “Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum

Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

First Look Inside First (proper) Silver Diner opening today in D.C.

“the 1250 Half St. SE location officially opens on Oct. 5 and it is the restaurant group’s first two-story restaurant. Silver Social, a sophisticated upstairs bar with terrace overlooking Nationals Park, features craft cocktails and small bites for the over 21 crowd and will not officially open until the end of October. The downstairs Silver Diner will continue to finish up construction in off hours and with minimal diner interference.”
WASHINGTON, DC
southernboating.com

Crossing the Potomac River

Crossing the Potomac River from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a rewarding voyage. It almost seems like the start of a bad joke: What do presidents and prehistoric sharks have in common? The answer is the Potomac River. With striking scenery, presidential landmarks, and yes, the opportunity to find prehistoric shark teeth, this passage from the Chesapeake Bay into Washington, D.C., is a worthwhile detour for those cruising the East Coast.
WASHINGTON, DC
trazeetravel.com

Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.

Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

A Striking New Townhome in the Heart of Shaw

Residence Two at Intersect at O Townhomes is sleek, sexy, and sophisticated in the heart of Shaw. This concrete construction townhome has over 2,800 interior square feet spanning four stories. There is an individual private elevator serving all floors and the private underground parking garage. Upon arrival from your lush,...
