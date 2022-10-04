(NEXSTAR) – Don’t be surprised if you see, like, nine Avril Lavignes roaming the neighborhood on Halloween night. Pinterest, an online social-media platform for sharing images, inspiration and DIY projects, has sorted through its internal data to determine the 2022 costume ideas that users were increasingly searching for — and the results suggest more folks are planning to go as Elvis, Avril Lavigne and “Top Gun” pilots than in previous years.

INTERNET ・ 22 MINUTES AGO