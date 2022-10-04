ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

These 10 costume ideas are trending majorly ahead of Halloween, according to Pinterest

(NEXSTAR) – Don’t be surprised if you see, like, nine Avril Lavignes roaming the neighborhood on Halloween night. Pinterest, an online social-media platform for sharing images, inspiration and DIY projects, has sorted through its internal data to determine the 2022 costume ideas that users were increasingly searching for — and the results suggest more folks are planning to go as Elvis, Avril Lavigne and “Top Gun” pilots than in previous years.
INTERNET
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wnaw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy