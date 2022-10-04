Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode

Read full article on original website
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On Appearing in Terrifier 2, Says There’s An Idea For a Third Film
Chris Jericho has a role in the new horror sequel Terrifier 2, and the AEW star recently talked about the new film and his love of the franchise. Jericho plays Burke in the movie, which hit theaters this week, and he spoke with MovieWeb for an interview to promote the release. You can see the highlights below:
Polygon
His Dark Materials season 3 trailer brings the wild Amber Spyglass book to life
Angels, wheeled-elephants, miniature people who ride around on insects, hell itself — Philip Pullman’s The Amber Spyglass, the final book in the His Dark Material series, really has it all. And after adapting The Golden Compass and The Subtle Knife for screen over past few years, HBO and the BBC will wrap up their three-season-long take on Pullman’s saga by bringing it all to life. The first trailer for His Dark Materials season 3 debuted at the 2022 New York Comic Con in all its weird-ass glory.
New ‘White Lotus’ Trailer Teases a ‘Series of Very Bad Decisions’ in Italy
The family drama continues — but this time, the chaos is happening abroad. On Thursday, HBO dropped the trailer for the second season of The White Lotus, and the three-minute teaser leaves fans with more questions than answers about what’s to come. The trailer opens with Jennifer Coolidge arriving at Sicily’s White Lotus as her character Tanya McQuoid-Hunt says, “Whenever I stay at The White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always.” And the clip sure teases some memory-making drama. The trailer follows Dominic (Michael Imperioli), accompanied by his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham), as...
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Debut and ‘Walking Dead’ Final Season Return Drive AMC+ to Record-High Viewership, Subscriber Acquisition (EXCLUSIVE)
The premiere of “Interview with the Vampire,” AMC’s first Anne Rice TV adaptation, and the eagerly anticipated return of the final season of “The Walking Dead” on Oct. 2 took streamer AMC+ to its highest two days of viewership and subscriber growth since the platform’s October 2020 launch, Variety has learned exclusively. Per AMC+, “The premiere of ‘Interview’ and the return of The Walking Dead’ drove AMC+ to the most successful two days in its history on Sunday and Monday and highest levels of series viewership and new subscriber acquisition ever.” According to the company, which currently has 10.8 million streaming...
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'
Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Reveals Release Date For Final Episodes
The Stone Ocean is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime season, taking fans on a wild ride following Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, as she attempts to survive a maximum-security prison while inheriting the countless Stand battles that come her way. While fans had to wait almost a year between the first and second episode batches on Netflix, the release date for the final installments on the streaming service has been revealed and luckily, Joestar fans won't be waiting nearly as long when it comes to finishing the latest season.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022
Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
tvinsider.com
‘The Midnight Club’ EP on Why They Adapted the Christopher Pike Classic
Talk about edge-of-the-bed frights. The Midnight Club follows eight ill teens living in a hospice run by the secretive Dr. Stanton (A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Heather Langenkamp). The kids make a pact: The first to die will haunt the others in their creepy, exclusive club. To pass the...
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
411mania.com
WWE News: The Ultimate Extreme Rules Show, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Show, Rey Mysterio & Damage CTRL Set for La Previa
– WWE has released The Ultimate Extreme Rules. Johnny Gargano joins Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide to come up with their Extreme Rules dream card. The video is available below:. – WWE Now also previewed today’s Extreme Rules event:. – WWE La Previa de WWE...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Dragons: Destiny of Fire Free Online
Raised by a loving family of condors, little John John grows up thinking that he, too, is a condor, despite the fact that he looks nothing like his parents. Turns out, John John is no ordinary bird. In fact, he's really an honest-to-goodness dragon! After developing his fire-breathing powers, John John flies off on an adventure to find the dragon kingdom and his real family in this charming animated fantasy.
411mania.com
Alexa Bliss Featured in Dude Perfect ‘Wedding Stereotypes’ Video
– YouTube channel Dude Perfect released a “Wedding Stereotypes” video today, showcasing various wedding stereotypes. The new video featured an appearance by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. Bliss makes multiple appearances as a bride in the video, showcasing the Bridezilla, the Runaway Bride, and more. You can check out that video below:
PWMania
Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Clue Emerges Ahead of Extreme Rules
WWE has been sending White Rabbit clues through social media via QR codes on RAW and SmackDown for several weeks, and the general consensus appears to be that this is all leading up to the return of Bray Wyatt. This is being kept top secret, and only a few people...
The White Lotus season 2: release date, trailer, cast, location and everything we know about the HBO show
After a successful first season, a new batch of vacationers will head off to a new resort.
