Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Toms River North over Middletown North - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle scored twice to lead Toms River North to a 4-1 win over Middletown North, in Toms River. Mary Bozicev and Alexis Garcia also scored for TRN (7-4). Jayme Malanda scored for Midd. North (4-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Lawrence over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Giovanni Ochoa scored twice to lead Lawrence to a 5-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Edwin Garcia needed just two saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (5-9). Owen Boggs, Platon Trofimchuk, Justin Triqueros, and Jason Romero Silver also scored in the win. WW-PN fell to 1-11.
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup for preliminary round, Oct. 8
Joseph Duca led with two goals as 22nd-seeded Nutley defeated 27th-seeded Abundant Life, 6-1, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Nutley. Nutley (4-4-1) will play at 11th-seeded Glen Ridge in the tournament’s Play-In round on Tuesday. Jakob Schmitt added a goal and two assists while...
Union County Tournament boys soccer roundup for the second-round games Oct. 8
Rahway 3, Linden 2. No. 10 seeded Rahway overcame a 2-1 second half deficit to defeat No. 7 Linden, 3-2 in the Union County boys soccer tournament second round game at Linden. Rahway (6-4-1) will visit No. 2 seeded Elizabeth in Thursday’s quarterfinal. Trailing 2-1, Rahway received the equalizer...
Hudson County Tournament girls soccer roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 8
Olivia Covello posted a hat trick and an assist while Emily Horvaht and Paige Raefski each scored twice to lead top-seeded Kearny in a 10-0 win over ninth-seeded Dickinson in the quarterfinals of the Hudson County Tournament, in Kearny. Kearny (5-6) will face either fourth-seeded Hoboken or fifth-seeded Union City...
Hunterdon Central over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Dendis scored twice to lead Hunterdon Central to a 4-2 in over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. The Red Devils (9-3) led 3-1 at the half. Reagan Schubach and Lauren Vinella also scored in the win. MaryJo Santana and Reese Reimann scored for the Panthers (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
Girls soccer: Camacho carries Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Summit
Lily Camacho’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Summit in Summit. Junior Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana got the assist on Camacho’s tally for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (6-2-4), which earned its seventh shutout of the season. Goalie Rebecca Kessler finished with eight saves. Summit (3-8-1) outshot...
Boys soccer: White’s hat trick leads Somerville past Delaware Valley
Tayden White posted a hat trick with one assist to lead Somerville in a 4-0 win over Delaware Valley, in Somerville. Brayden Hache added on a goal and an assist for the Pioneers (10-3), while Jake Cohen made five saves to earn the shutout. The Terriers fell to 6-8. The...
Bergenfield over Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Leila Sosa recorded a goal and two assists for Bergenfield in a 4-1 win over Cresskill in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-7) led 1-0 at the half. Brianna Raos, Sierra Lawrence and Sarah Reyes also scored in the win. Ariel Alejo scored for Cresskill (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Hawthorne Christian edges out Park Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Brock Burres scored two goals as Hawthorne Christian defeated Park Ridge 3-2 in Hawthorne. Joel Walker also scored a goal with Peter How and Landon Hawthorne tallying an assist each. Zach Burres had 11 saves. Hawthorne Christian (5-4-2) led 2-1 at the half and was able to get the win...
Boys soccer: Livingston over Cedar Grove
Timmy Kelly staked Livingston to a 1-0 lead at the half, and the Lancers went on to beat Cedar Grove, 3-1, in Cedar Grove. Charlie Grossman extended the lead to 2-0 in the second half and, after Michael Palmierri answered for the Panthers, Aaron Henslovitz made it 3-1 with the insurance goal.
No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap
Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Metuchen girls soccer thriving in GMC play, set up for another shot at history
Metuchen stole the attention of Middlesex County a year ago when it made a run to the county title game for the first time since 1997. Now, the Bulldogs are looking to looking to do something this program has never done before: win the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title. This...
Field hockey: No. 3 Camden Catholic takes shutout win over No. 4 Oak Knoll
Olivia Stazi, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Bent-Cole each scored to lead Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over No. 4 Oak Knoll, in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (8-1) led 1-0 at the half. Emily Nicholls made 10 saves to earn the shutout. Madeline...
Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap
Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
Karlie Mertz sparks field hockey No. 1 Kingsway to impressive win over No. 9 Shore
Karlie Mertz feasts on opportunity. The Kingsway sophomore forward jumped on two quick ones early on at home as NJ.com’s No. 1-ranked field hockey team beat No. 9 Shore 4-0. The game was the latest in an unrelenting schedule that will see Kingsway face a difficult challenge almost every time it takes the fid.
Girl soccer: Yappen scores twice as Lenape Valley blanks Vernon (PHOTOS)
Cassis Yappen netted a pair of goals to lead Lenape Valley in a 4-0 win over Vernon, in Vernon. Lenape Valley (7-3) led 3-0 at the half. Grace Alderson and Mayla McLean also scored in the win. Erika Dietz and Riely O’brien shared duties in goal to earn the shutout,...
No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap
Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
