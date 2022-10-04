ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Perth Amboy ties J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Perth Amboy and J.P. Stevens played to a 2-2 draw, in Edison. Kaston Chen scored both goals for J.P. Stevens (5-5-2-), while Ajit Mallavarapu recorded nine saves for the home team. Joan Sousa and Melquin Febrillet found the back of the net for the Panthers (7-5-1), while Logan Degaona recorded...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Camacho carries Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Summit

Lily Camacho’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Summit in Summit. Junior Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana got the assist on Camacho’s tally for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (6-2-4), which earned its seventh shutout of the season. Goalie Rebecca Kessler finished with eight saves. Summit (3-8-1) outshot...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Bergenfield over Cresskill - Girls soccer recap

Leila Sosa recorded a goal and two assists for Bergenfield in a 4-1 win over Cresskill in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-7) led 1-0 at the half. Brianna Raos, Sierra Lawrence and Sarah Reyes also scored in the win. Ariel Alejo scored for Cresskill (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Livingston over Cedar Grove

Timmy Kelly staked Livingston to a 1-0 lead at the half, and the Lancers went on to beat Cedar Grove, 3-1, in Cedar Grove. Charlie Grossman extended the lead to 2-0 in the second half and, after Michael Palmierri answered for the Panthers, Aaron Henslovitz made it 3-1 with the insurance goal.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Old Tappan remains perfect, defeats Paterson Eastside - Football recap

Jack Diggins ran for a pair of 3-yard touchdowns in the first half as Old Tappan, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-13 victory over Paterson Eastside in Old Tappan. Diggins’ first TD gave Old Tappan (6-0) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead it expanded upon in the second when Tommy Caracciolo found Evan Brooks for a 12-yard TD. Dylan Plescia followed with a fumble recovery in the end zone for a score before Diggins’ second TD of the night pushed the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Caracciolo completed a 37-yard TD pass to Christian Greaney in the third quarter giving Old Tappan 35 or more points in a game for the fifth time this season.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan over Rumson-Fair Haven - Girls soccer recap

Sydney Spilsbury scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 2-0 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Both goals were scored in the first half. Leila Shaw made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Braves (7-2-1). Katie Walls recorded 10 saves in the loss for the Bulldogs (5-6-1). The...
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 West Morris holds off West Essex on late field goal - Football recap

Freshman Johnny Viera kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game, giving West Morris, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 9-7 victory over West Essex in Chester. Gavin Drown put the finishing touches on the victory for West Morris (7-0) when he a made a fourth down tackle to force a turnover on downs with 1:47 remaining. West Morris then successfully ran out the clock to extend its winning streak to 12 games.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
