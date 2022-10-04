ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

WPFO

Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham

WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city

WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMUR.com

2 men dead after plane crashes in Maine

ARUNDEL, Maine — The York County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel, Maine, Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
ARUNDEL, ME
WMUR.com

Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
WOLFEBORO, NH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk

When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
WISCASSET, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Maine

ARUNDEL, Maine — A small plane crashed near Biddeford Municipal Airport, killing two construction company executives who were aboard, officials said. The Beechcraft Bonanza was owned by the company and the executives were the only ones aboard Wednesday afternoon when the plane went down in woods in Arundel, officials said.
ARUNDEL, ME
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
BANGOR, ME

