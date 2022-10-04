Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
WPFO
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
WGME
Waterville is overwhelmed by people dumping trash all over the city
WATERVILLE, Maine (BDN) -- Waterville residents who cannot afford the rising costs of disposing of their refuse are filling public trash cans and dumping household waste in parking lots and on sidewalks. Councilors who are frustrated with the limited number of trash cans and overflowing trash want to find solutions....
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
wabi.tv
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
wabi.tv
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque...
WMUR.com
2 men dead after plane crashes in Maine
ARUNDEL, Maine — The York County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel, Maine, Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
WMUR.com
Police seek missing Wolfeboro man last seen Thursday
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have put out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Wolfeboro Police Department said...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
People experiencing homelessness seeking out shelter, services in Portland due to lack of resources in hometowns
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's director of health and human services said the city is unable to meet the demand for shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Kristen Dow said the city has 300 shelter beds available, but that hundreds of people need the beds on a nightly basis. "We have...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Speedway crashes can now cost town money; owners, town to talk
When Wiscasset Speedway needs someone taken to a hospital, that can tie up a Wiscasset ambulance about four hours and cost the town $800 for any mutual aid, Emergency Medical Services Director Erin Bean told selectmen Oct. 4. In the meeting at the town office and on Zoom and YouTube,...
Maine Mother Arrested Tuesday Afternoon After Attempting to Flee The State With Her Children
In an update to a story that involved a Maine AMBER alert on Tuesday, a Maine mother is in custody two states away after fleeing Maine with her two young children. WMTW News 8, is reporting this morning that officials with Maine's Department of Health And Human Services were on their way to the home of Alexandra Vincent in order to remove her two children from her home.
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
WMUR.com
2 construction executives killed in plane crash in Maine
ARUNDEL, Maine — A small plane crashed near Biddeford Municipal Airport, killing two construction company executives who were aboard, officials said. The Beechcraft Bonanza was owned by the company and the executives were the only ones aboard Wednesday afternoon when the plane went down in woods in Arundel, officials said.
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
WMTW
Homeless campsites cleared in Portland's Deering Oaks under “emphasis area” designation
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is cracking down on unauthorized campsites in Deering Oaks Park. On Tuesday, heavy machinery was brought in to remove tents, clothing, boxes, and other items from the park which is long known as a gathering place for the housing insecure. The action...
