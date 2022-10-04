Read full article on original website
SFGate
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal...
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
SFGate
Anna Delvey Released From ICE Custody, Still Faces Possible Deportation
Fake socialite and convicted fraudster Anna Delvey, whose story recently featured on the small screen as Netflix’s Inventing Anna, was released from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center Friday. Dubbed “the Soho Grifter” after stealing up to $250,000 from banks and hotels in New York City, Delvey...
