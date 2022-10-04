ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SFGate

Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Anna Delvey Released From ICE Custody, Still Faces Possible Deportation

Fake socialite and convicted fraudster Anna Delvey, whose story recently featured on the small screen as Netflix’s Inventing Anna, was released from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center Friday. Dubbed “the Soho Grifter” after stealing up to $250,000 from banks and hotels in New York City, Delvey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

