No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
Daily Advocate
Fields charged with Murder in deadly shooting
LIBERTY TWP. — On Oct. 6, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene.
dayton247now.com
Several local officers honored at annual state law enforcement conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Miami Valley was well-represented during this year's Distinguished Law Enforcement Awards presentation at Ohio's annual Law Enforcement Conference. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday recognized the recent contributions of law enforcement personnel at the two-day event. “Law enforcement is constantly evolving, and the officers...
dayton247now.com
13-year-old girl awarded by Ohio State Highway Patrol after saving her mother's life
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 13-year-old from Clermont County is being honored for saving her mother's life, and possibly other lives, when her mother had a seizure behind the wheel. On July 2, 2022, a single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate Route 275 close to State Route 125. Cheri Jansen, the...
dayton247now.com
Ohio woman convicted of shooting husband to death in his sleep
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio woman has been convicted of shooting and killing her husband in his sleep. A jury found 46-year-old Holli Osborn guilty Thursday of murdering Dr. Christopher Osborn, 50, who worked as a doctor in the Columbus area. The victim was found at the couple's...
Richmond police captain resigns, pleads guilty in criminal investigation
A Richmond police Capt. has left the department after he found himself at the center of a criminal investigation.
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
Medical helicopter called to reported ATV crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter responded to an accident in Darke County Friday morning. A crash involving a ATV was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville St. Marys Road, between Versailles and Ansonia, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Initial reports indicate that...
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
wnewsj.com
1 dies in I-275 multi-vehicle, pedestrian accident; Wilmington driver uninjured
BATAVIA — A pedestrian was killed and multiple vehicles involved in a crash on I-275 in Clermont County Friday morning. Preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Saturn operated by Bobbie Jo Beckelhymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the roadway, according to a news release from the OSHP.
dayton247now.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Fairfield hotel, rules death a homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner released the name of the 18-year-old found dead in a Fairfield hotel and ruled his death a homicide. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Business Park Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
dayton247now.com
Motorcyclist transported to Miami Valley Hospital after crash on Smithville and Patterson
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A motorcyclist has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Smithville Road and Patterson Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday night. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County officials celebrate opening of new Emergency Operations Center
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County officials on Friday celebrated the grand opening of its new Emergency Operations Center. The EOC was moved from the Reibold Building in downtown Dayton to 460 Vanguard Place in Miamisburg. The space was renovated and includes the latest technology for an expanding center, as...
Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
