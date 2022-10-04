Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Newport Beach Needs Candidates That Will Work for Us
Newport Beach City Council office is a non-partisan position. We need individuals who will work full time on Council and have the intentions of living in this City the rest of their lives. The Council makes decisions about almost everything that goes on in Newport Beach. Residents vote in every...
MemorialCare to Seek Council Approval for Mixed-Used Project After Planning Commission Denial
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson wins the general election fundraising race
Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson raised a total of $425,012.44 since July 1st as reported in the latest campaign finance reports posted on September 29th. Richardson outraised his opponent, an important signal of continued momentum going his way in the Long Beach Mayor’s race. “I am grateful for...
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 11, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68232/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the General Plan Circulation Element update, including proposed new goals and...
San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Rezoning for Camino Playhouse Property to Facilitate 4-Story Parking Structure, Amid Concerns the Theater Could Vanish
The 2022 Cypress State of the City Event now an outdoor social mixer
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together interested residents with members of the business community, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 18th. For 2022 the event will once again be an outdoor evening mixer event held on the Cypress Civic Center Green.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around...
Meet Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council
The following is a candidate statement for Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council:. I’m running for La Palma City Council because our city deserves a leader who will listen to residents and put in the time and energy needed to get things done. As your Councnilmember,...
Supervisor Andrew Do endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Supervisor Andrew Do, is a former prosecutor, educator, businessman and judge pro tem. He has a long record of standing up for Orange County residents and has represented Orange County’s First Supervisorial District for nearly eight years.
How seniors and the disabled may postpone their O.C. property tax payment
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The...
City Considers Potential New Facebook Page to Keep Public Informed
U.S. Chamber endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Scott Baugh to represent California’s Forty-Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Scott Baugh is a former State Assemblyman,...
Pacific Surfliner service temporarily suspended south of Irvine Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine until further notice for emergency track repairs. Consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors revealed that there may...
Anaheim Police Association endorses Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor
The Anaheim Police Association, who represent the city’s 380 dedicated and highly trained officers, have announced their endorsement of Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor. Support from the police gives Aitken a clean sweep of the highest profile organizational endorsements awarded in the race for Anaheim Mayor. Her campaign previously announced support from Anaheim firefighters, Anaheim municipal employees, and the Orange County Register.
Long Beach mayoral candidate Suzie Price releases first video advertisement of general election
Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor and current City Councilwoman, released “Chance,” her first advertisement of the general election. TO VIEW THE AD, TITLED, “CHANCE,” CLICK HERE. “Money was tight. We were immigrants. And my mom was raising me on her own,” Price begins, as...
Oh my gourd, ceramist Randy Au’s “Vegetable Series” lands at John Wayne Airport
John Wayne Airport (JWA) welcomes Hawaiian artist Randy Au and his ceramic art exhibit to the Vi Smith Concourse Gallery. “Vegetable Series” is inspired by Au’s love for nature. Whimsical in both color and shape, the display features ceramic shapes derived from squash gourds that are glossed and gilded in gold. The vibrant layers of décor and intricate design are inspired by Oriental, Egyptian, and American culture and history.
OC Health Care Agency announces launch of the Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality Dashboard
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) is announcing the launch of a data dashboard reporting Orange County Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality trends for the purpose of informing mental health providers, researchers and policymakers in targeting services to specific demographic and geographic areas most at risk of drug and alcohol misuse.
Cypress College President to participate in event modeled after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to raise money for homelessness, food insecurity in Orange County Award
It might be easy to overlook the challenges of affordability in Orange County, a region known for its affluence, opulent coastal homes, and television series glorifying the idyllic living of the wealthy residents. Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling, Ph.D. admits that even she was stunned when she learned of the economic challenges facing many of her students.
The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release
On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed
Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
