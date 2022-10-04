I-35 SB reopens at Old Settlers Blvd. after crash
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of Interstate 35 southbound in Round Rock are back open after a crash Tuesday night, according to TxDOT.
TxDOT tweeted earlier the crash was near Old Settlers Boulevard and traffic was diverting to the frontage road at Old Settlers.
