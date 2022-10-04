Read full article on original website
Related
Reggae warriors: Young brothers split but set to shine at World Cup
When the Rugby League World Cup kicks off next weekend, one year later than originally planned, there will be few prouder families watching than the Youngs. Had things turned out differently and the Covid pandemic never materialised, Alex and Dom Young would have made history by joining an exclusive band of brothers who have played together at a World Cup, doing so for debutants Jamaica.
Is Brighton vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Tottenham will hope to bounce back from their derby defeat to Arsenal as they travel to take on BrightonAntonio Conte’s side were held in midweek Champions League action against Eintracht Frankfurt.Conte will re-acquaint himself with Roberto De Zerbi, who takes charge of his first home game at the Amex Stadium.The Italian began in promising fashion at Anfield last weekend, with a Leandro Trossard hat-trick earning Brighton a point.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.Where and when is it?Brighton vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 8 October at the Amex...
Comments / 1