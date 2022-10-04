ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Council Approves Rezoning for Camino Playhouse Property to Facilitate 4-Story Parking Structure, Amid Concerns the Theater Could Vanish

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 3

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

MemorialCare to Seek Council Approval for Mixed-Used Project After Planning Commission Denial

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

The 2022 Cypress State of the City Event now an outdoor social mixer

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together interested residents with members of the business community, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 18th. For 2022 the event will once again be an outdoor evening mixer event held on the Cypress Civic Center Green.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Pacific Surfliner service temporarily suspended south of Irvine Station

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service south of Irvine until further notice for emergency track repairs. Consultations with geologists, geotechnical engineers, and surveyors revealed that there may...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress College President to participate in event modeled after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to raise money for homelessness, food insecurity in Orange County Award

It might be easy to overlook the challenges of affordability in Orange County, a region known for its affluence, opulent coastal homes, and television series glorifying the idyllic living of the wealthy residents. Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling, Ph.D. admits that even she was stunned when she learned of the economic challenges facing many of her students.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Supervisor Andrew Do endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly

The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. Supervisor Andrew Do, is a former prosecutor, educator, businessman and judge pro tem. He has a long record of standing up for Orange County residents and has represented Orange County’s First Supervisorial District for nearly eight years.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release

On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

City of Irvine Sports Committee Accepting Applications for Two Members-at-Large

The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two volunteer member-at-large vacancies on the Irvine Sports Committee. The committee is composed of representatives from Irvine’s youth sports organizations. It provides the City Council and the Community Services Commission with input and feedback on policies, programs, facilities, and the needs of the Irvine youth sports community.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim Police Association endorses Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor

The Anaheim Police Association, who represent the city’s 380 dedicated and highly trained officers, have announced their endorsement of Ashleigh Aitken for Mayor. Support from the police gives Aitken a clean sweep of the highest profile organizational endorsements awarded in the race for Anaheim Mayor. Her campaign previously announced support from Anaheim firefighters, Anaheim municipal employees, and the Orange County Register.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Meet Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council

The following is a candidate statement for Janet Keo Conklin, candidate for La Palma City Council:. I’m running for La Palma City Council because our city deserves a leader who will listen to residents and put in the time and energy needed to get things done. As your Councnilmember,...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

City Considers Potential New Facebook Page to Keep Public Informed

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

OC Health Care Agency announces launch of the Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality Dashboard

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) is announcing the launch of a data dashboard reporting Orange County Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality trends for the purpose of informing mental health providers, researchers and policymakers in targeting services to specific demographic and geographic areas most at risk of drug and alcohol misuse.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed

Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Oh my gourd, ceramist Randy Au’s “Vegetable Series” lands at John Wayne Airport

John Wayne Airport (JWA) welcomes Hawaiian artist Randy Au and his ceramic art exhibit to the Vi Smith Concourse Gallery. “Vegetable Series” is inspired by Au’s love for nature. Whimsical in both color and shape, the display features ceramic shapes derived from squash gourds that are glossed and gilded in gold. The vibrant layers of décor and intricate design are inspired by Oriental, Egyptian, and American culture and history.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Cox Conserves Heroes Finalist in OC-Voting Now Through 10/10

Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises’ national sustainability initiative, Cox Conserves, and is designed to recognize people and organizations making a positive impact on our environment. This year, we received hundreds of nominations for this prestigious honor from across the country, and an internal council of social impact and environmental leaders has selected nine finalists across three categories: Youth Volunteer, Adult Volunteer and Non-Profit Special Project.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

