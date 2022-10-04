ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
EW.com

No, Cecily Strong did not quietly leave Saturday Night Live

Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Miles Teller
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Kenan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dms#Nbc#Studio 8h
OK! Magazine

Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'

Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Chris Redd Reportedly Dating ‘SNL’ Pal Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife

In surprising “new couple alert” news, Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Redd is reportedly dating his co-star Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife Christina Evangeline. The pair have been together for just over a year, and there’s “no overlap or cheating,” as Kenan and Christina were separated for a few years when the relationship began, according to TMZ. “We’re told Kenan’s aware of his ex’s romance with Chris and has no hard feelings—he’s apparently moved on and is happily dating other people,” the outlet reports.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Goes Wild in Leopard Corset Dress & Sandals for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Lisa Rinna went sleek for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The Rina Beauty founder posed for a video on Instagram ahead of the reunion, wearing a leopard-printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon-style number featured an ankle-length hem with a corseted structured bodice, complete with the classic allover animal print. Adding to the piece’s allure was a curved black upper neckline complete with thin straps. Rinna finished her outfit with layered diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings for a glamorous edge. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Rocks Denim Jumpsuit While Walking Hand In Hand With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: Photos!

Her biggest fan! Miranda Lambert was accompanied by husband Brendan McLoughlin when she stopped in at Jimmy Kimmel's late night show on Monday, October 4. The country superstar belted out her hit "Strange" on the talk show and was then spotted exiting the Los Angeles studio alongside her man, who grabbed her hand as they retreated back to their car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres Among Moderators For Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the moderators tapped to appear with former first lady Michelle Obama on her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.  Other speakers scheduled to moderate tour events include poet Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Hotb, Tyler Perry, Heather McGhee, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michele Norris. It was announced today by Live Nation and book publisher Crown that Obama has added seven dates across the six cities on her tour. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., with three nights...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy