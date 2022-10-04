Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Says It Was ‘Right Thing’ for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to ‘Close Door’ on Relationship
Hailey Bieber's relationship with her husband Justin Bieber has always been plagued by the ghost of his highly-publicized teenage relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. The former couple, known as "Jelena," were in an on-again, off-again relationship weighed down by drama for two years (officially, anyway). However, that doesn't...
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?
Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview
Selena Gomez reacted in true Selena fashion to Hailey Bieber’s explosive Call Her Daddy interview. The Only Murders in The Building star, known for her fight against bullying and for supporting mental health causes, took to social media to address the “vile and disgusting” comments about Justin Bieber and his wife since the interview release.
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
I’m a mum & addicted to tattoos, I get three new ones a week & people are always surprised by what I looked like before
A MUM-OF-TWO has admitted to being a tattoo 'addict', getting three new ones a week. Melissa Sloan, 45, from Wales began getting tattoos at the age of 20 and shared what she looked like before her transformation. Melissa, 45, is so obsessed with getting inked that she carries a tattoo...
Demi Lovato Forced To Postpone 'HOLY FVCK' Show: 'It Breaks My Heart'
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone at least one tour date after she woke up without a voice. The "29" singer made the announcement on the HOLY FVCK tour official Instagram on Wednesday (October 5), letting fans know that the decision to postpone a stop in Chicago was made after Lovato "woke up and had absolutely no voice," per Entertainment Tonight.
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG
Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
Every Time ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners Have Defended Their Chemistry and Denied Dating Rumors
Just for show! Dancing With the Stars contestants are often asked whether their onstage chemistry indicates an offscreen romantic connection. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater after their Rumba to Elvis Presley’s “Always On My Mind” during a September […]
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
Fans beg for ‘Ashlee Simpson comeback’ after singer makes rare return to stage at Demi Lovato concert
Ashlee Simpson has sent fans into a nostalgic tizzy, begging her to make a “comeback” after she joined Demi Lovato on stage in a surprise duet performance of her 2004 hit song “La La”. The 37-year-old singer and younger sister of Jessica Simpson became a 2000s...
Post Malone Inks Massive New Tattoo On His Face
Post Malone got another massive new tattoo inked directly on his forehead, and it is has a surprisingly sweet connection to his daughter. The Twelve Carat Toothache musician, real name Austin Post, got the letters "DDP" styled in a gothic font inked onto his forehead by tattoo artist Chad Rowe backstage after his show in Indianapolis on Sunday (October 2), per TMZ. Rowe, who also inked Post's "Always Tired" tattoos in 2018, shared the new ink in a post on his Instagram.
JLo And Ben Affleck’s Wedding Officiant Reflects On Getting To Oversee The Ceremony
In some ways, it’s honestly still hard to believe that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married. Two two stars, who were engaged decades ago before calling it off in 2004, tied the knot during a ceremony in Vegas in July. However, JLo and Affleck had their real wedding extravaganza at the latter’s compound in Georgia in August, where an array of celebrities assembled to celebrate their union. Since the event, a number of attendees have shared details about the experience and, now, the officiant who oversaw the proceedings is reflecting on the special occasion.
'DWTS': Selma Blair Reveals She Has 'Passed Out a Lot' During Rehearsals
Selma Blair's performances on Dancing With the Stars have been a challenge for the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, but the hard work has paid off with great scores from the judges. She has fainted several times during rehearsals with pro dancer Sasha Farber but has refused to take time off. Blair and Farber will hit the ballroom again on Monday night for a James Bond tribute night.
Britney Spears’ Mom Reached Out Once More In Now-Deleted Post After The Singer Asked For A ‘Genuine Apology’
Britney Spears has been speaking publicly about what happened to her at the hands of her family after being released from a 13-year conservatorship. She has blamed her parents and family for putting her in the position and not supporting her. Spears’ recently posted about it on her Instagram, asking for a “genuine apology.” Though the post is now deleted, her mom, Lynne Spears, did comment on it, which is not the first time she has tried to connect with her daughter through social media.
