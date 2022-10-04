ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato Forced To Postpone 'HOLY FVCK' Show: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone at least one tour date after she woke up without a voice. The "29" singer made the announcement on the HOLY FVCK tour official Instagram on Wednesday (October 5), letting fans know that the decision to postpone a stop in Chicago was made after Lovato "woke up and had absolutely no voice," per Entertainment Tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Mom Lynne After She Apologizes To Singer & Asks To Be Unblocked On IG

Britney Spears made it clear on Instagram that she has no interest in reconciling with her family, including her mother Lynne Spears. After Lynne, 67, pleaded with Britney, 40, to “unblock” her, the “Womanizer” hitmaker told her mother, “take your apology and go f*ck yourself.” Britney made those remarks in an Oct. 5 IG post, which included a quote by Rita Mae Brown that read, “One of the key to happiness is a bad memory.” In her caption, Britney crucified her family for their involvement in her 13-year conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Time ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners Have Defended Their Chemistry and Denied Dating Rumors

Just for show! Dancing With the Stars contestants are often asked whether their onstage chemistry indicates an offscreen romantic connection. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater after their Rumba to Elvis Presley’s “Always On My Mind” during a September […]
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!

New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

Post Malone Inks Massive New Tattoo On His Face

Post Malone got another massive new tattoo inked directly on his forehead, and it is has a surprisingly sweet connection to his daughter. The Twelve Carat Toothache musician, real name Austin Post, got the letters "DDP" styled in a gothic font inked onto his forehead by tattoo artist Chad Rowe backstage after his show in Indianapolis on Sunday (October 2), per TMZ. Rowe, who also inked Post's "Always Tired" tattoos in 2018, shared the new ink in a post on his Instagram.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cinemablend

JLo And Ben Affleck’s Wedding Officiant Reflects On Getting To Oversee The Ceremony

In some ways, it’s honestly still hard to believe that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married. Two two stars, who were engaged decades ago before calling it off in 2004, tied the knot during a ceremony in Vegas in July. However, JLo and Affleck had their real wedding extravaganza at the latter’s compound in Georgia in August, where an array of celebrities assembled to celebrate their union. Since the event, a number of attendees have shared details about the experience and, now, the officiant who oversaw the proceedings is reflecting on the special occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'DWTS': Selma Blair Reveals She Has 'Passed Out a Lot' During Rehearsals

Selma Blair's performances on Dancing With the Stars have been a challenge for the actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, but the hard work has paid off with great scores from the judges. She has fainted several times during rehearsals with pro dancer Sasha Farber but has refused to take time off. Blair and Farber will hit the ballroom again on Monday night for a James Bond tribute night.
THEATER & DANCE
Cinemablend

Britney Spears’ Mom Reached Out Once More In Now-Deleted Post After The Singer Asked For A ‘Genuine Apology’

Britney Spears has been speaking publicly about what happened to her at the hands of her family after being released from a 13-year conservatorship. She has blamed her parents and family for putting her in the position and not supporting her. Spears’ recently posted about it on her Instagram, asking for a “genuine apology.” Though the post is now deleted, her mom, Lynne Spears, did comment on it, which is not the first time she has tried to connect with her daughter through social media.
CELEBRITIES

