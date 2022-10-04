Read full article on original website
Xi Jinping Ties China's Fate to Vladimir Putin's Russia for Good
Russia's war in Ukraine may have estranged Vladimir Putin from the West for good, but amid strategic defeats and embarrassing retreats on the battlefield, he could always count on one constant: Xi Jinping and the force of China's support for his grievances against the West. After an acrimonious end to...
Explainer-What is 'FDPR' and why is the U.S. using it to cripple China's tech sector?
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 7 (Reuters) - They did it to Huawei. They used it on Russia. Now, the United States is going after China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry. The weapon? A little-known rule that enables U.S. regulators to extend their technology export control powers far beyond America's borders to transactions between foreign countries and China.
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
What's a supercomputer? How the U.S. will decide who to punish with China tech curbs
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Deciding who gets hurt by sweeping new U.S. curbs on selling technology to China will come down in part to what constitutes a "supercomputer," experts told Reuters.
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Germany draws up plans to cut power exports to rest of Europe in worst-case ‘last resort’ scenario
Germany becomes the latest European country to consider slashing electricity exports to neighbors. Europe’s energy crisis is forcing governments to make some tough choices that could threaten European cooperation if the situation worsens this winter. There are real fears that some European countries will have to resort to energy...
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
The Jewish Press
Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field
A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks
Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla
Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
Russian Market Drops Amid Report of Putin Making National Address
Russia's stock market continued its gradual fall on Wednesday, October 5, with the Moscow Exchange Index (MOEX)—the ruble-denominated benchmark of the Russian stock market—sinking by more than one percent. According to the Moscow Times, an independent Russian newspaper, the sharp drop comes at a time when rumors indicating...
BOJ hopeful of inbound tourism boost from weak yen even as global risks weigh
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday painted a cautiously optimistic view on consumption, and joined the government in voicing hope that next week's re-opening of borders will boost inbound tourism and help the economy benefit from a weak yen.
Pakistan, Ukraine, And The Race For Third-Party Ammunition
In the rush to source artillery rounds, Ukraine and its allies turned to Pakistan and an air bridge provided by military cargo planes. Elisabeth Gosselin-MaloView elisabeth gosselin-malo's Articles. In a plea for assistance in June of this year, Ukraine’s Deputy Head of Military Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, told reporters that the...
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 226 of the invasion
EU imposes new sanctions on Russia; Zaporizhzhia hit with multiple rockets; Russians fearing conscription escape by boat to Alaska
Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
BERN/GRANDE DIXENCE, Switzerland, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly.
NPR
Economic anarchy in the UK
A lot is going down politically in the UK. They're still dealing with the fallout of Brexit. King Charles III ascended to the throne after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. And Liz Truss has become the new Prime Minister, following the resignation of Boris Johnson after months of scandal and controversy. It feels like an era's worth of change occurred within just the past month.
No peace for India's rupee as mighty dollar thunders on: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - India's rupee will trade near its record low against the mighty greenback beyond this year, buffeted by rising oil prices and an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve rate-hiking campaign, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists.
Putin asserts control over Ukraine nuclear plant, Kyiv disagrees
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, as the U.N. nuclear watchdog warned that power supply to the site was "extremely fragile".
