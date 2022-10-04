ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Xi Jinping Ties China's Fate to Vladimir Putin's Russia for Good

Russia's war in Ukraine may have estranged Vladimir Putin from the West for good, but amid strategic defeats and embarrassing retreats on the battlefield, he could always count on one constant: Xi Jinping and the force of China's support for his grievances against the West. After an acrimonious end to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Explainer-What is 'FDPR' and why is the U.S. using it to cripple China's tech sector?

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 7 (Reuters) - They did it to Huawei. They used it on Russia. Now, the United States is going after China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry. The weapon? A little-known rule that enables U.S. regulators to extend their technology export control powers far beyond America's borders to transactions between foreign countries and China.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Climate Economy Is About to Explode

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
BUSINESS
Xi Jinping
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field

A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Central China#Gross Domestic Product#Yuan#Communist
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska

A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks

Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Russian Market Drops Amid Report of Putin Making National Address

Russia's stock market continued its gradual fall on Wednesday, October 5, with the Moscow Exchange Index (MOEX)—the ruble-denominated benchmark of the Russian stock market—sinking by more than one percent. According to the Moscow Times, an independent Russian newspaper, the sharp drop comes at a time when rumors indicating...
STOCKS
Business
Commodities
Beijing, CN
Economy
Japan
Alibaba
Tesla
China
The Drive

Pakistan, Ukraine, And The Race For Third-Party Ammunition

In the rush to source artillery rounds, Ukraine and its allies turned to Pakistan and an air bridge provided by military cargo planes. Elisabeth Gosselin-MaloView elisabeth gosselin-malo's Articles. In a plea for assistance in June of this year, Ukraine’s Deputy Head of Military Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, told reporters that the...
MILITARY
NPR

Economic anarchy in the UK

A lot is going down politically in the UK. They're still dealing with the fallout of Brexit. King Charles III ascended to the throne after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. And Liz Truss has become the new Prime Minister, following the resignation of Boris Johnson after months of scandal and controversy. It feels like an era's worth of change occurred within just the past month.
BUSINESS

