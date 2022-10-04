ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Questions linger after 2 boys shot and killed in a Northglenn backyard

By Kim Posey
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMEfH_0iM9pCQa00

NORTHGLENN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.

Police responded to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on a report of trespass and felony menacing, and found the boys with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say when the boys were approached by the resident, there was an exchange of gunfire. The person who shot the boys is not facing any charges at this time.

Family members identified one of the boys as 16-year-old Ismael Cordova. They told FOX31’s Nicole Fierro that they are still in the dark about a lot of what happened.

What are Colorado’s self-defense laws?

Christopher Decker, a FOX31 and Channel 2 legal analyst, said there is a lot to consider here.

He said the “Make My Day” law allows a resident to shoot and kill an intruder in their home if they are being threatened in some circumstances. But, the law only applies if the shooting happened in a dwelling or home, generally not in a backyard.

Boulder police arrest suspect in University Hill shooting, looking for 2nd suspect

“‘Make My Day’ will not apply because this happened outside the house,” Decker said.

But a self-defense argument could be a possibility, he said, depending on circumstances.

“‘Make My Day’ only applies inside of the dwelling, but the right to use a firearm, or to bear a firearm or to defend oneself or one’s property is different than the ‘Make My Day’ law,” Decker said.

He added that a person can use deadly force in self-defense in certain cases.

“If a person reasonably believes that they are subject to imminent, unlawful and deadly force by another person they do not have to wait, they can shoot,” he said.

Investigators are now looking at evidence and talking to witnesses to see exactly what happened in that backyard. Detectives say this incident is linked to a burglary in the area earlier in the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 16

Sally Martinez
3d ago

These parents need to place the blame where it belongs, with their armed sons breaking into people's homed, shooting at the homeowner! This wasn't the first home they hit, they threw a brick thru my sisters neighbors home on Sunday afternoon. They were thugs on the wrong path with delusional parents. These weren't good kids.

Reply
8
Plumb Joy
3d ago

I'd volunteer to be on that jury if it comes to it which I doubt. In the environment democrats have created it's reasonable to be in fear for ones life all of the time.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Northglenn, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
9NEWS

$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case

DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Boys#Violent Crime#Channel 2
9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

City-owned vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Aurora

A pedestrian has died following an accident with an Aurora city vehicle, according to police. The Aurora Police Department responded to the fatal accident at about 9 a.m Friday morning, authorities said. A Ford F-350 belonging to the City of Aurora water department reportedly hit a 66-year-old female pedestrian at...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy