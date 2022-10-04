ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM update that landed two pool contractors in hot water. After our Meredith Anderson started investigating Bruce and Heather Alford four years ago, the mug shots started piling up. The most recent ones came two weeks ago when the couple pleaded guilty to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

DA Williams sits down to discuss combating crime, rehabilitation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from District Attorney Jared Williams about several issues from President Biden pardoning federal simple marijuana offenses to how to combat crime here at home. Part of that crime-fighting plan is about rehabilitation. We talked to him about how his pre-trial diversion program that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

3 Richmond Co. jailers arrested following assault of inmate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation after a complaint was made that a jailer assaulted an inmate while on duty at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. On Oct. 4, a verbal altercation occurred between an inmate and Deputy Jailer Michael Rivera. The...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

BCSO looking for runaway teeanger

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara ran away from her residence on the 100 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Georgia on Wednesday, October 5th. Authorities state that Lara is 5’3″, weighs 155 pounds, […]
BLYTHE, GA
WJBF

Suspect sought in Aggravated Assault case on Travis Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting incident. 19-year-old Jalen Oliver is wanted in reference to the incident that occurred on August 8 on the 2300 block of Travis Road. Investigators say he is known to frequent that area and is considered Armed & […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
LOUISVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school. The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17. The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Multiple Arrests After Fight At Jefferson County High School

Multiple students at Jefferson County High School were arrested after a fight on Wednesday. According to our news partner WJBF, Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.
wfxg.com

Woman shares son's encounter with man arrested for impersonating a cop

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald O'Brien of Keysville was arrested earlier this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The sheriff's office reports that O'Brien has been pulling individuals over in a county-owned vehicle he'd installed flashing lights on. Keysville parent Sara Singletary says she filed a report with the Sheriff's Office after her son's encounter with O'Brien. "It's Saturday my son has some time to ride his dirt bike. We live out in the country. You know we have very strict boundaries. He can ride from here to the park," said Sara Singletary.
KEYSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
AUGUSTA, GA

Community Policy