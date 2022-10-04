Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractor officially transferred to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM update that landed two pool contractors in hot water. After our Meredith Anderson started investigating Bruce and Heather Alford four years ago, the mug shots started piling up. The most recent ones came two weeks ago when the couple pleaded guilty to...
WRDW-TV
DA Williams sits down to discuss combating crime, rehabilitation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from District Attorney Jared Williams about several issues from President Biden pardoning federal simple marijuana offenses to how to combat crime here at home. Part of that crime-fighting plan is about rehabilitation. We talked to him about how his pre-trial diversion program that...
Suspects sought in assault of Grovetown Walmart employee
Investigators are searching for two men who beat up a Walmart employee returning shopping carts, and a third man who recorded the incident on his cellphone.
WRDW-TV
Mentor, authorities try to reduce gang violence in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of violent crime in Augusta and how we’re finding more teenagers and young people at the center of it. Gang intervention specialists tell us up to 70 percent of violent crimes we see, are connected to gangs. We...
WRDW-TV
3 Richmond Co. jailers arrested following assault of inmate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation after a complaint was made that a jailer assaulted an inmate while on duty at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. On Oct. 4, a verbal altercation occurred between an inmate and Deputy Jailer Michael Rivera. The...
BCSO looking for runaway teeanger
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara ran away from her residence on the 100 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Georgia on Wednesday, October 5th. Authorities state that Lara is 5’3″, weighs 155 pounds, […]
Previously-missing endangered adult located safe
Investigators need your help in locating a missing endangered adult.
Suspect sought in Aggravated Assault case on Travis Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a recent shooting incident. 19-year-old Jalen Oliver is wanted in reference to the incident that occurred on August 8 on the 2300 block of Travis Road. Investigators say he is known to frequent that area and is considered Armed & […]
Major win for Augusta D.A.’s new SVU getting violent offender off the street
A serial rapist is now off the street and the District Attorney's new Special Victims Unit along with other area agencies helped bring him to justice.
WRDW-TV
Jefferson County High School brawl: What we know
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chaos inside Jefferson County High School ended with more than 20 students arrested and counting. The 16-year-old sent to the hospital has since been released and arrested. This brings the total number of those involved to 23. We talked to officials to find out more. According...
WRDW-TV
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
WRDW-TV
Missing endangered Richmond County woman located, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were seeking a missing endangered woman. On Friday, Lara Bordeaux Schmidt, 67, was located safe, officials say.
WRDW-TV
Another 17-year-old caught with BB gun at an Augusta high school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a student was caught with a BB gun at an Augusta high school. The latest incident was Tuesday at Butler High School, according to an arrest warrant for Antonio Lewis, 17. The arrest warrant states that at 1:45 p.m....
Saluda County caregivers charged in death of elderly vulnerable adult
Three people are facing charges after an investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents into the death of a vulnerable adult in Saluda.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Richmond Co. students are stuck on a tier, former intervention teacher says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homelessness, behavior, and poor academic performance are a few things that can put a student at risk of falling behind in school and even dropping out. Early intervention is the key to keeping kids in school, and the Richmond County School System does that through a...
wgac.com
Multiple Arrests After Fight At Jefferson County High School
Multiple students at Jefferson County High School were arrested after a fight on Wednesday. According to our news partner WJBF, Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.
wfxg.com
Woman shares son's encounter with man arrested for impersonating a cop
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronald O'Brien of Keysville was arrested earlier this week for allegedly impersonating a police officer. The sheriff's office reports that O'Brien has been pulling individuals over in a county-owned vehicle he'd installed flashing lights on. Keysville parent Sara Singletary says she filed a report with the Sheriff's Office after her son's encounter with O'Brien. "It's Saturday my son has some time to ride his dirt bike. We live out in the country. You know we have very strict boundaries. He can ride from here to the park," said Sara Singletary.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
WRDW-TV
‘I pray that I can keep my promise’: Missing mom’s family seeks answers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the story of Krystal Anderson and her family’s search for the Aiken County mother. Her boyfriend of seven years is now behind bars without bond. We sat down with Anderson’s sister Tuesday to take an inside look at their life over the last six weeks.
