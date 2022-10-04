ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NESN

Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad

With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
Yardbarker

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
WBAY Green Bay

Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
Yardbarker

Steelers facing largest point spread in franchise history vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in line to set an unwanted franchise record this coming weekend. The Steelers are visiting Buffalo at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and the Bills are heavy favorites to win the game. In fact, SportsBetting.ag says the Steelers are facing their largest point spread in franchise history.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger Share Another Promising Statistic, Just 18 Years Apart

Week 4 for the Pittsburgh Steelers was a bit of a mixed-emotional bag. Although they gave up a 10-point lead in the final quarter to ultimately lose the game, rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett made his professional debut in the second half and did not disappoint. In what was determined as a needed “spark” on offense, Pickett rose to the challenge and tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns with 120 passing yards in the two quarters he played. However, there were three interceptions amongst those numbers; one of which leading to the New York Jets’ game-winning touchdown.
Yardbarker

Texans Releasing WR Chris Conley From Practice Squad

Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019. Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason.
Yardbarker

Falcons release starting defensive lineman

By all accounts, Rush had been a serviceable player next to Grady Jarrett and Ta’Quon Graham. After joining the Falcons’ practice squad a year ago and being elevated to the active roster halfway through the 2021 season, Rush was a welcome addition to an otherwise porous defensive front. The Falcons obviously liked what they saw and ended up re-signing him.
Yardbarker

Alabama QB Bryce Young a game-time decision vs. Texas A&M: 'It's going to be a pain-tolerance thing'

It's a big game for the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. So far, in fact, it's the second-biggest game on the schedule after Week 5's win at No. 20 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide play host to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. The Aggies aren't the juggernaut they started the season out as — they were ranked No. 6 to start the year — but they're still a capable team that will give Alabama a challenge. Case in point, the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami and No. 10 Arkansas in back-to-back games before handling Mississippi State on the road this past weekend.
Yardbarker

Titans Sign OLB Wyatt Ray To Practice Squad

TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints...
Yardbarker

Questionable fourth-down play costs Broncos in 12-9 overtime loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos are a mess. On Thursday night, the Broncos snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory, falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9, in an ugly overtime affair. Powered by a big night from their defense, the Broncos seemed to have a lock on the field goal-fest but let things slip away late, ultimately falling to 2-3 on the young season.
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DL Jalyn Holmes To Practice Squad

LB Andre Anthony (Injured) Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.
