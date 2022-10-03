Read full article on original website
Stephen D. Flynn, 71, Marian High Teacher & Theatre Director
FRAMINGHAM – Stephen D. Flynn, 71, of Framingham and Medford passed away at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Mr. Flynn was the son of the late Daniel Flynn and Ann (Comeau) Flynn and the devoted companion and best friend of Cammy Morteo.
Rep. Gentile Presents ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ Award To Pearl’s Premium Lawn Seed Founder
NATICK – Wayland business owner Jackson Madnick was recognized by State Representative Carmine Gentile on Friday as a “Manufacturer of the Year” for his outstanding leadership in the industry and positive contributions to sustainability and the environment. A plaque and citation were presented to Jackson at the...
Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96
SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Focus of Friday’s Brown Bag Lecture at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continueson Friday, October 7 with a “historical look beyond the outward beauty of our New England towns into a chilling past.”. Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and...
Walpole Defeats Framingham 22-36 at Farm Pond
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls cross-country hosted Walpole High on a beautiful fall day at Farm Pond Park today, October 6. Framingham’s Sasha Lamakina won the race in 21.33 minutes, but the Flyers lost to the Timberwolves 22-36. “The skeleton crew of 5 varsity runners, some missing...
Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff
BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
Open Spirit To Celebrate 10th Anniversary on October 22
FRAMINGHAM – On October 22, Open Spirit will present its annual Day of Spirit workshop day, taking place on our campus at 39 Edwards Street or via Zoom, and featuring wellness workshops and a keynote address titled “So much more than bouncing back: Reflections on resilience in community.”
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 6, 2022
1 Framingham Parks & Recreation is holding a community meeting about the Arlington Street playground & park tonight via Zoom. 2. Due to the Jewish holiday this week, the City Council moved its normal Tuesday night meeting to tonight at 7 in the Blumer Community room at the Memorial Building.
Mayor Sisitsky Announces Return of Spooktacular to Framingham City Hall on October 18
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is happy to announce the return of the City’s annual Spooktacular event, which opens City Hall to trick-or-treaters in late October. Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their little ones trick-or-treating, in costume, to City Hall on Tuesday, October 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Hanson’s Farm Launches Baked Potato Bar
FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road in Framingham is launching a baked potato bar this long holiday weekend. The bar features freshly-baked russet potatoes with all your favorite toppings, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, etc. The bar is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday or until they sell...
PHOTOS: Christa McAuliffe Charter School Celebrates Hispanic Heritage
FRAMINGHAM – in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Christa McAuliffe Charter school in Framingham hosted a Hispanic Heritage Pride Day, in which students and staff were treated to a feel lunch featuring food from Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, El Salvador, etc. The goal was to celebrating all the...
Advocates Hosting Electronics Recycling Event Saturday in Honor of Late Timothy Lee
FRAMINGHAM – Advocates, a human services provider in Massachusetts, is organizing an electronics recycling event in memory of Timothy Lee – a beloved long-time Advocates staff, board member, and Framingham resident who passed away in 2021. At Advocates, Lee was a significant member of the Diversity Advisory Council...
Timberwolves Crush Framingham Flyers 16-43
FRAMINGHAM – Walpole dominated the cross-country meet at Farm Pond Park this afternoon, October 6 in Framingham. The first four runners to cross the finish line were all Walpole runners. The Timberwolves easily won the meet 16-43. Junior Declan Cunningham won the race in 17.57 minutes, with teammate Sean...
Bake Sale at Annunciation Orthodox Church Saturday
NATICK – The Annunciation Orthodox Church of Natick will hold its Fall bake sale on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This women’s organization at the church holds this annual events featuring delicious home made deserts and pies.
Framingham Police Want To Reunite This Dog With Owner
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police want to reunite this dog, found today, October 6, with its owner. “He was found at Keefe Tech today. He is safe with Animal Control. Please call 508-532-5870 if this is your dog,” posted Police on Twitter. “He has a microchip but no...
Gateway Camera Club Presents Introduction To Street Photography on October 25
FRAMINGHAM – The Gateway Camera Club will present An Introduction to Street Photography: From Beginner to Advanced Topics with James Maher on October 25 from 7 to 9;30 p.m. via Zoom. This session will cover a wide range of street photography topics, beginning with an introduction to the genre...
Framingham Marching Band & Color Guard Participates in NESBA Event
NEW BEDFORD – The Framingham High marching band & color guard participated in the new England Scholastic Band Association event at New Bedford High on Sunday afternoon. Due to the high winds on Sunday, the bands could have chosen to perform without movement. The judges provided commentary but no scores or results were announced.
Framingham Public Schools Thanks Greater Framingham Community Church & Rev. Lloyd For Community Partnership
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools thanked Greater Framingham Community Church and Rev. J. Anthony Lloyd for being a community partner at an award ceremony on Monday, October 3. Rev. Lloyd and the church wrote a grant through Door Dash’s Project Dash to deliver fresh groceries to 75 families bi-weekly...
Natick Defeats Framingham in First Unified Game of the Season
NATICK – This afternoon, it was a battle between Natick and Framingham on the basketball court, but all the athletes were winners. It was the first unified basketball game for both the Flyers and the Redhawks. Natick took the victory. According to Special Olympics “Unified Sports joins people with...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Clark Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Clark Street yesterday at 6:56 a.m. A vehicle “swerved to avoid” rear ending another vehicle, “but struck vehicle on opposite side of road,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
