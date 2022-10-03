ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96

SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
SUDBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Boston, MA
City
Framingham, MA
City
Wayland, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Walpole Defeats Framingham 22-36 at Farm Pond

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls cross-country hosted Walpole High on a beautiful fall day at Farm Pond Park today, October 6. Framingham’s Sasha Lamakina won the race in 21.33 minutes, but the Flyers lost to the Timberwolves 22-36. “The skeleton crew of 5 varsity runners, some missing...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff

BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Child
Person
Faye Dunaway
Person
Elizabeth Arden
FraminghamSOURCE

Hanson’s Farm Launches Baked Potato Bar

FRAMINGHAM – Hanson’s Farm on Nixon Road in Framingham is launching a baked potato bar this long holiday weekend. The bar features freshly-baked russet potatoes with all your favorite toppings, butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, etc. The bar is open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday or until they sell...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeview Cemetery#Caribou#Beautician#Manicurist#Bryant Funeral Home
FraminghamSOURCE

Timberwolves Crush Framingham Flyers 16-43

FRAMINGHAM – Walpole dominated the cross-country meet at Farm Pond Park this afternoon, October 6 in Framingham. The first four runners to cross the finish line were all Walpole runners. The Timberwolves easily won the meet 16-43. Junior Declan Cunningham won the race in 17.57 minutes, with teammate Sean...
WALPOLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Clark Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Clark Street yesterday at 6:56 a.m. A vehicle “swerved to avoid” rear ending another vehicle, “but struck vehicle on opposite side of road,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy