Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado’s top elections official. It was one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.
Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Planned Parenthood’s political arm has announced a $5 million investment in North Carolina’s battleground races. Democrats are fighting to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points for the Southeast. Planned Parenthood Votes and Planned Parenthood Action PAC North Carolina are targeting 14 legislative swing districts with ads, mailings, phone banks and canvassing. The investment announced Thursday is part of an existing $50 million national campaign to protect reproductive rights in nine target states. GOP State Senate leader Phil Berger said Democrats’ accusations that Republicans would fully ban abortion in North Carolina if they obtain veto-proof majorities are misguided.
Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX (AP) — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency. But the assistant attorney general prosecuting the case told Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson Thursday that a year in prison is needed to ensure election integrity. Testimony painted a picture of 66-year-old Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis. Defense witnesses said prison or jail time would hurt the community and serve no purpose. Fuentes pleaded guilty to a felony. A second woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for carrying the ballots into a voting locations and dropping them off.
Alabama seeks new execution date for Miller
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama is asking a court to swiftly set a new execution date for an inmate who had his lethal injection called off last month after multiple failed attempts to connect an intravenous line to the man’s veins. The Alabama Department of Corrections attempted to put Alan Eugene Miller to death on Sept 22, but officials called off the lethal injection after the execution team was unable to connect the intravenous line. The state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway before the death warrant expired. Miller, 57, was sentenced to death after being convicted of a 1999 workplace rampage in which he killed Terry Jarvis, Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy.
Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA
The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities by mid-October. Konnech Corp.s Eugene Yu was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan on Tuesday. A 55th District Court official initially ordered the 51-year-old to remain in jail until an extradition hearing. A judge on Thursday granted Yu’s request for a $1 million bond but ordered him to wear a GPS tether, give his passport to Michigan authorities and surrender to Los Angeles authorities by Oct. 14. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Yu was being held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information.
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data
Two Louisiana parishes devastated by two hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a statistical technique to fill in gaps. That's according to figures released Thursday by the agency. Allen and Calcasieu parishes were hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in the last weeks of the once-a-decade census that determines how many congressional seats each state gets. Along with Logan and Banner counties in Nebraska, the parishes had rates of homes with missing information that required the technique ranging from 8.4% to 11.5%.
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school officials have abruptly fired a former Texas state trooper who was on scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre in May and then hired by the school district. The firing Thursday came after CNN first reported that Crimson Elizondo had been hired by the Uvalde school district following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. In a statement, the school district said it apologized for “the pain that this revelation has caused.” Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, said Elizondo’s hiring “slapped this community in the face.”
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and led to the death of a volunteer firefighter. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said Thursday that the fire is 94% contained, with only a few short sections of the fire line surrounding the blaze still unsecure. A night shift of firefighters will no longer be needed. The fire destroyed several buildings at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and burned part of the Nebraska National Forest. Assistant Chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Mike Moody died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack while fighting the fire.
11 turkey farm workers in Pa. charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania...
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.
