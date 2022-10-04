ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Malcolm Brogdon
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch

Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent

Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole

Draymond Green has spoken for the first time since firing the punch heard around the world at teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Green apologized for his actions but also revealed the harsh reality he’s facing when it comes to his relationship with Poole, whom he says he took under his wing. […] The post Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Draymond Green’s immediate reaction after shocking fight with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston Celtics
Lakers sign LJ Figueroa, Shaquille Harrison, waive 2 players

The Los Angeles Lakers made a couple of transactions before practice on Saturday. The organization signed LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison and correspondingly waived Javante McCoy and Dwayne Bacon. Harrison, 29, has played 175 NBA games (23 starts) in his five-season career, averaging 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 15.2 minutes. […] The post Lakers sign LJ Figueroa, Shaquille Harrison, waive 2 players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Power Forwards In 2022-23 NBA Season, Ranked

The 2022-23 fantasy basketball season is upon us. Drafts are already underway, and many fantasy owners are wondering who they will use some of their top picks on this year. With that in mind, it feels like a good time to unveil our top fantasy basketball power forwards rankings for the upcoming season. Power forward […] The post Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Power Forwards In 2022-23 NBA Season, Ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
LeBron James shows his commitment to Lakers with no-chill Clippers take

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James truly loves this franchise and has absolutely no time for the LA Clippers, who play in the same arena as them. He’s so committed to the Lakers that if his mom was on their city rivals, he’d literally put her on the floor. Yes, you heard that right. Just […] The post LeBron James shows his commitment to Lakers with no-chill Clippers take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
