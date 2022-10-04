ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Now Is a Bad Time to Buy a New Chevy Corvette

iSeeCars recently analyzed around two million new car listings to determine how high markups are getting. They found many new vehicles carry an average markup of 10 percent over MSRP. For the widely-popular Chevrolet Corvette, however, markups are nearly double that. The post Now Is a Bad Time to Buy a New Chevy Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Escalade#Cadillac Cars#Vehicles#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

142K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy