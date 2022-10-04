Read full article on original website
sonomasun.com
Sonoma’s new public-access pool opens October 16
A community swimming pool in Sonoma, a project first launched in 2014, will be realized October 16 with the opening on an aquatics center at Sonoma Valley High School. Nonprofit operator Sonoma Splash will host a free Community Day Celebration from 11am to 4pm. The event marks the official opening...
San Francisco high school plummets in national ranking after eliminating merit-based admissions
San Francisco's Lowell High School dipped on education website Niche's top 100 high school rankings after enacting and reversing its controversial lottery admissions.
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
Petaluma native and NASA astronaut launches into space
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — NASA launched the SpaceX Crew-5 mission Wednesday sending four astronauts into space destined for the International Space Station. The mission’s commander aboard the Dragon Endurance spacecraft is a Petaluma native, NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann. Mann was born in Petaluma, graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park in 1995, […]
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Resignation Letter List Included Niece of VP Kamala Harris
Mayor London Breed’s controversial practice of having appointees sign secret, undated resignation letters went as far as to include a preemptive letter from a bestselling author who is related to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to newly obtained records. Meena Harris, an attorney, children’s author and niece of the...
sonomasun.com
Choosing the best candidates for taxpayers
It’s no secret that most Californians think that taxes are too high. A PPIC poll released on April 15 of this year found that “record-high shares of Californians think that they pay more in taxes than they should and that the state and local tax system is not fair.” That feeling, according to PPIC, “. . . is in line with fiscal facts.” Our taxes are among the highest in every category except for property taxes, and even then, we are in the upper middle among states on per capita property tax collection. Only one thing keeps us from the misery of being at the top of that list: Proposition 13.
sonomacountygazette.com
Occidentally on purpose
Hello readers, greetings to you, one and all. May the autumnal season bless us with successful harvests, (more) early rains, a safe end to fire season and a happy Halloween!. Do you have a costume picked out yet? Not me, not even close. Then again, I’m a bit of a procrastinator (our publisher Amie will attest to this fact) and do some of my best work when up against a deadline. As such, I’ve got plenty of time.
Parents holding kids out of Napa County school after former employee’s arrest
POPE VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A former employee of Pope Valley Elementary School in Napa County was arrested on Saturday for 19 felony counts related to having sexual contact with children. A parent told KRON4 that many parents have temporarily pulled their kids from the school as concerns linger. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office charged […]
vallejosun.com
Dispatch manager leaves Vallejo, compounding staff shortage
VALLEJO – The manager of Vallejo’s beleaguered police and fire dispatch departed the city last month, potentially compounding what the dispatcher’s union has previously characterized as a “dangerous” staffing shortage. Communications manager Aimee Crutcher was no longer employed by the city as of Sept. 15,...
Family sues Vallejo school district over teen’s death
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A Vallejo family is suing the school district, saying their son — 17-year-old student Kevon DeLeon — should still be alive. DeLeon was a special needs student at the district’s Everest Academy. The family says their son somehow wandered off of the school grounds, suffered a medical emergency, and died days […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris’s Niece
Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
Up to 10 teenagers attack homeless woman in Berkeley, police say
A homeless woman and man had head injuries after they were attacked by five to 10 teenagers in downtown Berkeley on Sept. 30, police said.
Daily Californian
Champion's Curry location opening on Channing Way
For those who love comfort food, a new restaurant on the south side of campus might catch your eye: Champion’s Curry is opening its first Berkeley location at 2510 Channing Way in mid to late October. Champion’s Curry has more than 30 locations in Japan, according to its website....
Silicon Valley
Marin wine warehouse arsonist granted release from 27-year sentence
A Sausalito wine embezzler blamed for a $200 million arson fire has been granted early release from prison because of mounting health problems. Mark C. Anderson, 73, will be moved from the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in Los Angeles to a Sacramento care home near UC Davis Medical Center. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society will cover his rent until his Social Security benefits kick in, according to a Sept. 30 court order granting his release.
Petaluma housing plans near completion
photo credit: Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia The city of Petaluma is working on a blueprint for where to build hundreds of new houses, condos and apartments. 1,910 - the number of housing units the state says Petaluma needs to build in the next eight years. City planner Christina Paul said the community has outlined a number of housing priorities. "We have a focus on affordable housing equity, infield development, community character, as well as carbon neutrality and diversity of housing types," Paul said. Petaluma requires at least 15% of units at new developments be classified as affordable. With a conservative estimation,...
CBS News
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew
A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man interrupts catalytic converter thieves by throwing objects, gets shot at
A Berkeley man says he's lucky he wasn't hurt when he interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He threw rocks and a propane tank at the thieves, but they retaliated with gunfire. The suspects didn't get the goods, but they got away.
