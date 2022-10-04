Read full article on original website
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 14 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS
As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-RaysWild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make. Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players and...
Rangers Prospect Has RBI in AFL Action
Oct. 7: Trevor Hauver, the final player from the Joey Gallo trade that hasn't made a Major League debut, drove in a run for the Surprise Saguraros on Friday, as they defeated the Peoria Javelinas, 6-5, to improve the team's record to 4-1. Hauver, who played at High Class-A Hickory...
Rangers Name Final Player of Month
Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is the team’s Player of the Month for September and October, determined by a vote of the writers and broadcaster who cover the team on a regular basis. This is the first time that Semien has won the monthly award since joining the...
Dodgers: Radio Personality Doesn’t Hold Back On Mets Sitting Jeff McNeil
Coming into the final day of the season Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman and Mets infielder Jeff McNeil were battling it out for the NL batting title with McNeil four points ahead of Freeman. Freeman did all he could do to catch up going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI's but still fell one point short.
Mariners’ Robbie Ray ready for Game 2 start in his return to Toronto
TORONTO — The symmetry is too sweet to ignore. Robbie Ray is back in Toronto to pitch against the Blue Jays in the playoffs on Saturday, a year after turning his career around in a dominant season pitching for the Blue Jays. He does not anticipate a warm reception...
Tyler Glasnow ready to save Rays’ season
CLEVELAND — As Tyler Glasnow worked through the mundane year-plus rehab from August 2021 Tommy John elbow surgery — where progress is incremental and timetables aren’t discussed — the idea of returning to pitch in this year’s playoffs was a motivating thought. “I think that...
A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So
There's no debate that Jose Ramirez has cemented himself as not just a Cleveland baseball all-time great, but also a Cleveland sports legend. He's played in the navy and red for almost a decade now has performed at a high level in the regular season and playoffs, and most importantly took a massive pay cut for the opportunity to resign with the organization.
“Not Much More I Can Ask For” Segura Says About Storybook Moment
Jean Segura played 1,328 games before his first postseason contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. It's a tired narrative now, everybody knows that Segura had played the most games of all active MLB players without a postseason appearance before Friday. Despite that, Segura looked as if he was a veteran...
