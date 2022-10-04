A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in a residential area of Walker after an argument, police said. Walker Police Department spokesperson Captain John Sharp said the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Travis Street near the intersection with Jim Tilley Street. Sharp said the victim, identified as 27-year-old Marrece Felder of Walker, was shot three times and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

WALKER, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO