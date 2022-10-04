Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands in US join abortion rights protests ahead of elections
Thousands marched in cities across the United States on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of the federal right to abortion and to urge voters to turn out in a Democratic "blue wave" in next month's key midterm elections. Others wore blue -- the color of the Democratic Party -- and carried huge flags and banners calling for a symbolic "blue wave" of voters to go to the polls on November 8.
GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks
It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest. Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as...
Election 2022: 26th District House candidates campaign in swing district
New faces are on the campaign trail in the 26th District, with incumbent state Rep. Jesse Young choosing instead to contest Emily Randall for that district's Senate seat. With Young out of the race, former Gig Harbor City Council member Spencer Hutchins, a Republican, is facing off against attorney Adison Richards for the...
Comments / 0