ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ald. Matt O’Shea: CPD needs more funding in Lightfoot’s proposed 2023 budget

By Eli Ong, Dana Rebik
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46McFe_0iM9kRbQ00

CHICAGO — “When is enough, enough for people?” Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th) wondered aloud during an interview Tuesday. “These offenders were driving around our community like predators looking for victims.”

The offenders O’Shea spoke about were groups of people who robbed a woman and children in two separate incidents in the Beverly area Monday.

One was an incident where four offenders approached a woman and three children on the way home from band practice at a local elementary school. The other was where a young child was approached from behind by a group of offenders while walking back from picking up dinner in the 2400 block of West 105th Street.

In both instances, the offenders rifled through the victims’ pockets and took valuables by force.

O’Shea said crimes like these could be more effectively addressed with more police officers on the force, in addition to money being spent on new police helicopters and patrol vehicles.

In her recently unveiled 2023 city budget, Mayor Lori Lightfoot does set aside $100 million for public safety, but the budget did not include an ordinance introduced by O’Shea in the spring that would have provided hiring incentives in the form of signing bonuses and first time home buyer loans to new recruits.

Lightfoot unveils 2023 Chicago budget

O’Shea said the Chicago Police Department currently has around 11,500 police officers on the force, compared to having more than 13,300 three years ago.

“This is not sustainable. We’re going to continue to see crimes like this where young children are victimized and the bad guys have no fear of being held accountable for their crimes,” O’Shea said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Armed minor arrested on CTA train in Near North

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy faces charges after being seen with a firearm in a restricted area of a CTA train car Thursday evening. Police say the boy had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband. CPD's Mass Transit Unit arrested him in the 800 block of North State Street in Near North around 8:30 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Chicago Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Divvy bike thefts are depleting the fleet, and making it harder for people to get bikes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Divvy bike was recently spotted a far away from home – all the way in Mexico City. A Chicago resident, Ruperto Vergara, spotted the bike while visiting family and was shocked. But it turns out the theft isn't all that surprising. CBS 2's Tara Molina has been digging into the bike share theft issue for weeks - and while they all don't end up in another country, she is told the stolen bikes are affecting the program and those who depend on it across the city. The theft issue is with regular pedal bikes,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mout […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy