MRCF Atlas Cafe
The 7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival is bringing over 100 comics from al over the US together for 1 week of shows in the Bay Area!. The 7th MRCF 2022 starts Sunday Oct 9th at 1pm for the opening show outside at Atlas Cafe. Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows.
7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival
Special $5 Day at The Lawrence Hall of Science (Berkeley)
School closed today? Bring your junior scientists to The Lawrence Hall of Science for a day of exploration and invention!. The museum will be on a weekend schedule today, so that means you can visit the Animal Discovery Zone from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Join us all day for Ingenuity Challenges, nature explorations in our Outdoor Nature Lab, and more of your hands-on favorites like Design Quest and Well-Played!
Social: Plant Swap (Sunset Branch Library)
Meet in our outdoor patio for a Plant Swap. Bring a plant, take a plant, bring your seedlings, divisions or cuttings to swap with other gardeners. All types of plants are welcome: succulents, house plants, flowers, ground covers or wild grasses. Bring cuttings, starts, bulbs or full-sized plants. Please label your plants prior to bringing them to the swap!
MRCF at The Bar on Dolores
The 7th MRCF comes to the outer Mission at The BAR on Dolores. Laugh with over 100 visiting comics from all over the US!. The coolest bar in the outer Mission, The BAR on Dolores is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows. Cheap drinks; great times and the most friendly Bartender in SF!
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda)
“Stand-Up On the Waterfront” Outdoor Comedy w/ Amazing Views at Hangar 1 (Alameda) Join some of the Bay Area’s top comedians in this outdoor patio with views overlooking the San Francisco skyline for a night of wildly fun adult comedy hosted by the esteemed Holly Shaw. The Comedy...
YAY Comics Artists Reception w/ Real Live Cartoonists (SF)
The Cartoon Art Museum welcomes Nidhi Chanani (Jukebox, First Second), Corey Peterschmidt (Amelia Erroway: Castaway Commander, Scholastic Books), Dana Simpson (Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Andrews McMeel Publishing), and Judd Winick (Hilo, Penguin Random House) for the YAY Comics! Artist Reception! Real Live Cartoonists! on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 5-7pm.
Community Event: Dance Fitness Class (Mountain View)
Join us for Community Socials on Second Saturdays at The Village at San Antonio Center. On October 8th from 10am-12pm, we’re offering Cardio Dance. Cardio Dance is an all levels cardio-dance based fitness class with easy to follow steps that keep your body moving and shaking. The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow. No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.
Bernal Chess Club (SF)
Join us for an afternoon of casual chess in the outdoor back patio at Progressive Grounds. All levels and ages are welcome. Bring a chess set if you have one. Please buy something to eat, drink, or take home for later. Let’s make sure Progressive Grounds feels our appreciation and looks forward to having us back!
“Bringing Nature Home to California” Presentation w/ Free Gift Bag (Kensington)
Kay Charter is an award-winning writer and speaker who, for 30 years, has fought to reverse the tragic decline of migrating bird species. She is a founder and the current Executive Director of Saving Birds Thru Habitat, whose mission is to educate people about ways to combat this alarming trend. At this multimedia event she will detail several ways that we can create a more livable world for our avian friends. Go to http://bringingnaturehomeca.org for more info and to register in advance.
“Comrade Sisters” Black Panther Outdoor Book Reading at Kerouac Alley (SF)
City Lights joins Ericka Huggins and Stephen Shames and local friends (tba) celebrating the launch for the publication of Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party: Photographs by Stephen Shames, Text by Ericka Huggins published by ACC Art Books – This event will take place in Kerouac Alley, between City Lights and Vesuvio Cafe, between Columbus and Grant Avenues. It is free to the public. We highly advise the wearing of facial covering for this event.
“Green Botanica” 2nd Annual SF Fashion Showcase (Fort Mason)
Welcome to the 2nd Annual SF Fashion. This year we are captivating the trendiest sustainable brands and designers where you get to experience 2 fashion shows in one night! Get ready for a night of music, fashion, aerialists, cocktails, immersive art and tradeshow. Our Flower for a Cause auction will be going towards art school scholarships for emerging artists.
Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)
Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
SF’s 154th Italian Heritage Parade 2022
The San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade is proud to announce its return to the streets of San Francisco on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Last year, the Italian Heritage Parade was the first major parade to take place in the city since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and this year the parade once again expects to host vibrant crowds coinciding with San Francisco Fleet Week.
Bayview 3rd Street Cleanup + Free Food & Treats for Volunteers
Help the Bayview Merchants Association, Avenue Greenlight, and SFCDMA clean up along 3rd Street in Bayview. Meet at Linda Brooks Burton Library (5075 3rd St). All supplies provided. stay afterwards for free food & refreshments at Gratta Wines and Market (5299 3rd St). Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
SF’s “Legal Abortion Nationwide Now” March & Rally (Union Square)
We march for the 10-year-old little girl who was raped… then forced to travel to get an abortion because she was 3 days past the 6 week cut-off of a “heartbeat bill.”. We march for women like Mahsa Amini who are beaten by the morality police in Iran for showing a lock of their hair.
Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)
Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
Whale of a Sale + One Day Rummage Sale (Burlingame)
St Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010 | 415 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA 94010. The Circle of St. Paul’s will host a one day “A Whale of a Sale”. Where: St Paul’s Episcopal Church inside the church buildings & in the car...
Great Highway Park Cleanup
Help us clean up along Great Highway Park. Meet at Avenues San Francisco (3606 Taraval St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/448138/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
