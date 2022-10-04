The 7th MRCF comes to the outer Mission at The BAR on Dolores. Laugh with over 100 visiting comics from all over the US!. The coolest bar in the outer Mission, The BAR on Dolores is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows. Cheap drinks; great times and the most friendly Bartender in SF!

