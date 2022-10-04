Read full article on original website
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
US oil industry leaders call on Biden to take export ban off the table
Oil industry leaders wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday, urging her to take an oil export ban off the table amid high energy prices.
White House says 'it's clear' Saudi-led OPEC is 'aligning' with Putin after it ignored Biden's pleas and cut oil production by TWO MILLION barrels a day: Gas prices set to soar again in 'total disaster' for President
The White House said on Wednesday that 'it's clear' the OPEC+ oil alliance 'is aligning with Russia' after it announced a massive production cut of two million barrels. It stands to be a big boost for Moscow, despite the West's efforts to choke off oil and gas revenues as a source of cashflow to fund Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Official says White House is 'panicking' over oil prices
The White House has launched a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production at an OPEC+ meeting. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports.
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
CNBC
U.S. delivers angry rebuke of massive OPEC+ production cut — and it could backfire for Saudi Arabia
Energy analysts believe deep production cuts from OPEC+ could yet backfire for U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. OPEC and non-OPEC allies, a group often referred to as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. The move is designed to spur a recovery...
ohmymag.co.uk
Russian submarine with nuclear 'super-weapon' resurfaces, here's what we know
The Belgorod K-329nuclear powered submarine, which was brought back to service in July, is one of the biggest from the premiere class submarines in Russia’s assortment. And according to Italian publicationLa Republica it had disappeared from NATO radars. One of Russia’s six advanced system super weapons. The Washington...
Progressives Who Back Green New Deal Outraged Over OPEC Oil Production Cuts
"We must hold OPEC and its allies accountable for colluding to hike energy prices on working families," Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said.
Biden admin looks to scale down Venezuela sanctions, allow more pumping of oil rated among world's dirtiest
President Biden is reportedly in talks with Venezuela to ease sanctions against the authoritarian regime and allow Chevron to resume its operations in the country.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout
President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the...
invezz.com
Critchlow: “OPEC is playing with fire” following cut in production targets
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden’s draining US oil reserve; now at 38-year low
President Joe Biden has overseen the biggest drop in the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve since the reserve began in 1977. The supply is now at its lowest point in 38 years. Since Biden took office, there’s been a 27 percent drop in the strategic petroleum reserve, according to records from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Most of the drop in the reserve took place just in the months since the start of the Russian-invasion of Ukraine. In the days after the invasion, Biden banned the U.S. from importing any Russian oil and gas and began drawing more heavily on the strategic petroleum reserve to keep gas prices from spiking.
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized. The Swedish Security Service said the probe confirmed that “detonations” caused extensive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week. Authorities had said when the leaks off Sweden and Denmark first surfaced that explosions were recorded in the area. The agency, which said what happened in the Baltic Sea was “very serious,” didn’t give details about its investigation. But in a separate statement, Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said “seizures have been made at the crime scene and these will now be investigated.”
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson
There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
Opinion: Expect shock, grief, death, and an unknowable future if Russia deploys a nuclear weapon.
Russian Nuclear Weapon(via the NationalInterest.org) On August 6th, 1945, the United States shocked and roiled the world when it dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a city of 410,000 persons. Up to 80,000 residents died instantly and the bodies of adults and children littered the streets. Another 60,000 died from radiation sickness, a painful and horrifying way to die. The United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Today about 126,000 people from both cities are still alive and will never recover from the emotional damage they suffered.
nationalinterest.org
America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo
While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
