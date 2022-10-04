ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run of toddler found: police

By Brónagh Tumulty, Erik Runge, Christine Flores
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mGQ6_0iM9k06I00

CHICAGO — The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that killed 18-month-old Hermes Cardona-Rios on the Northwest Side Monday has been found, according to police.

The discovery comes hours after the family of Hermes made an emotional plea for the pickup driver responsible to come forward.

SEE ALSO: Attempted murder charge for man accused of shooting 7-year-old boy in Ro seland

While the vehicle was located by police, it is still unclear where the vehicle was found or if the person who drove it was also located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UubV_0iM9k06I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1zou_0iM9k06I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l701Z_0iM9k06I00

As the family grieves, finding the person responsible for the death of Hermes remains their purpose.

“I cannot believe it. My grandson is gone. I want justice for him,” said Hermes’ grandmother, Clarita Recto.

Mourners who gathered at a memorial in the 4500 block of N. Pulaski had a message for the driver who fatally struck the toddler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvGGN_0iM9k06I00
Hermes Cardona-Rios (Photo: Provided)
Prayer vigil held for 3-year-old killed in West Lawn road rage shooting

“Please, if you have any type of conscience or heart, please turn yourself in,” said Hermes’ godfather, Khalid Jordan.

According to police, the toddler was not safely secured in the backseat of a white Toyota Rav 4 when he exited the SUV and walked onto the street. Officials said a pickup truck then struck the toddler and left the scene. First responders rushed Hermes to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier now charged with first-degree murder

The boy’s father, Gerardo Cardona Hernandez, said Hermes was a happy kid.

“After coming out premature, he still fought to stay alive,” Hernandez said.

The family adds that Hermes, who had two older brothers and a baby sister, was baptized last week.

“Just so you know, my son, he would always…when he says ‘thank you,’ he would smile like the biggest smile,” said Hermes’ mother, Jocelyn Rios. “I’m pretty sure everyone will remember him.”

“My grandson, we’re going to miss him. He is so sweet. I cannot believe it. My grandson is gone,” added Recto.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com . A GoFundMe for medical expenses has raised nearly $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Man, 18, killed in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting ID’d

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. Fernando Diaz was walking outside near the 4700 block of South Green Street around 10:05 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man travelling in a car. The man then drove off, according to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Harvey shooting

HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
HARVEY, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot at Planet Fitness in Lansing: Police

LANSING, Ill. — A man was found shot dead at a Planet Fitness in Lansing Friday evening. Lansing police responded to a call of shots fired at the 17675 block of Torrence Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Police found a man with gunshot wounds to the body, and he was pronounced dead on the […]
LANSING, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.    
LANSING, IL
WGN News

Man fatally shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk with 16 gunshot wounds to the body in Garfield Park Saturday morning. The man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:49 a.m. He sustained 16 gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mout […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Hermes Cardona Rios#Toyota
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, found shot to death in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 32-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body around 3:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street, police said. He was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man dressed like Jesus attacked woman on Brown Line: report

A man who was reportedly dressed like Jesus Christ punched a woman in the mouth while riding a CTA train in Lincoln Park on Thursday morning, according to a Chicago police report. A CPD spokesperson said the victim, 24, was seated on a Brown Line train when the man punched...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

CTA crime: Woman punched in the mouth while riding Brown Line train

CHICAGO - A woman was punched in the mouth while sitting on the CTA Brown Line train Thursday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train in the 2400 block of North Sheffield when an unknown offender punched her in the mouth, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown

Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in face in South Shore

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy