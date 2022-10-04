ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
hiconsumption.com

The 10 Best Dog Harnesses to Buy for Your Pet

Although dog harnesses predate the modern-day leash by hundreds and hundreds of years, the technology is still being evolved and adapted all the time. Invented for sledding sometime around the turn of the first millennia, these devices are now used as a way to keep our pets safe when out and about. Inarguably a better option for owners with larger dogs who pull, harnesses can also be invaluable for those traveling with their pups in the car or tethering them down.
PET SERVICES
Washingtonian.com

9 Holiday Dog Gifts For Every Pup Parent’s Budget

While Washingtonian may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. Listen, we started this list off with cute, budget-friendly holiday gift ideas for dogs, but things escalated, okay? There are some very fancy pet accessories out there that we just couldn’t leave out. So whether you’re looking for a sweet, locally made gift for your pup or a present that ensures they sleep in the literal lap of luxury, there’s something for every pup (and pup-parent’s budget) on this list.
PETS
The Independent

14 best dog beds to keep your four-legged friend comfy and cosy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.
PET SERVICES
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Sweater#Sweater Design#Pups#Advertising#Dog Products#Pet Owner#Ichoue
iheart.com

Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own

UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky 'Tattling' on Her Baby Sister Totally Cracks Us Up

Huskies are certainly known for their incredible vocal abilities, but the sass that comes along with it can't be overlooked. These dogs have so much personality packed into their fluffy butts! Combine all of that with the breed's stunning looks, and it's no wonder why these dogs are so popular online.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
pethelpful.com

Rottweiler's On-Point Reaction to Seeing Mom 'Freeze' Is Quickly Going Viral

All pet owners wonder if our fur babies understand us when we talk to them. Sometimes, we will test them with words or phrases outside of their usual commands to see if their reactions correlate to the meanings of the words just to see how they respond. One woman tried this with her dog and the pup's reaction is too good.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Turtle's Excited Reaction to His Owner Coming Home Has Us in Our Feelings

One of the greatest parts of being a pet owner is our reunions with our babies. After time apart, whether it is a month or a few hours, our pets always greet us with unbridled enthusiasm that we gladly return. One pet owner shared his experience being greeted by his pet every day when he gets home, and it is too good.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Golden Retriever's 'Crawl of Shame' Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a golden retriever seemingly looking guilty after doing "something bad" has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 692,000 views at the time of this writing. The video, shared by the TikTok account Maui & Ruby, was posted with a caption that read: "The crawl of shame #goldenretriever #funnyvideo #andGO #guilty."
PETS
PetsRadar

Best dog crates 2022: Provide a mini-home for your pooch

The best dog crates don't sound like they'd be an essential purchase but soon after you bring a puppy home, you will discover how important they can be. Not only are they useful for providing a safe space for your canine pal, they are also a fundamental part of dog training, as you'll particularly find when learning how to crate train a dog.
PETS
Refinery29

The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality

Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy