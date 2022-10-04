Read full article on original website
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson responds to Biden’s marijuana reform proposal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has responded to the proposal for marijuana decriminalization made Thursday afternoon by Pres. Joe Biden.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
KHBS
Arkansas property tax deadline approaching
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
newsfromthestates.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Kait 8
Arkansas marijuana sales see $800K per day in September
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas brought in another hefty number of sales of marijuana last month. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue, according to content partner KARK.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Big win for Arkansas voters and the Libertarian Party
As our columnist Steve Brawner notes today, independent voters in the state got a huge legal victory last week in a ruling by Federal Judge Kristine Baker. She found for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, overturning Act 164 of the 2019 Arkansas Legislature. The act, pushed by Arkansas Republicans, adopted a series of oppressive measures designed to impede access to Arkansas ballots by minor political parties. These included almost doubling the number of signatures third parties had to collect on petitions asking for ballot access and shortened time for petition drives. It also placed limitations on how third parties could select their candidates. The Republicans have fought the Libertarian Party lawsuit tooth and nail, although almost every independent survey on the topic shows that Arkansans, and Americans generally, want viable voting alternatives to both the Republican and Democratic parties. Baker’s ruling won’t exactly make Arkansas electoral politics a fair fight, but it will make it a little less unfair for new parties across the political spectrum. One lesson is clear. The state has no compelling interest in limiting the number of political parties that want to put their candidates and platforms before the public.
Special license plate decals help alert Arkansas first responders of nonverbal drivers
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Did you know that if you have a communication impediment, your license plate can help alert first responders of that barrier?. In 2017, the Arkansas legislature passed a law that allowed anyone with communication difficulties to request a special license plate decal, so first responders can be alerted.
ucanews.live
Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k
Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
KATV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas meat inspection program earns federal approval
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, state legislators, agriculture industry leaders, and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Oct. 4 approval of the state meat inspection program, finalized in a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The state meat inspection program will allow...
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
KATV
WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
arkansasedc.com
Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas
Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
KTLO
Unemployment numbers improve in north central Arkansas, but increase in southern Missouri
The latest unemployment numbers show big improvement in north central Arkansas but a slight increase in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of August. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.6% which is tied for the 26th lowest rate out of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Baxter County has 603 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,565.
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
KTLO
Tyson Foods consolidates corporate offices, moves 1K positions to Springdale
Photo: A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson, one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., locations and Dakota Dunes, S.D., office will start relocating to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)Tyson Foods will relocate around 1,000 corporate positions from the Chicago area as well as South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
swark.today
Faith leaders endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas
Faith leaders enthusiastically endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas. LITTLE ROCK – 27 faith leaders from across Arkansas today announced their support and endorsement of Chris Jones and his candidacy for governor of Arkansas. These leaders stand united in their support for Jones’s campaign, vision and policy goals. This announcement comes one week after 35 faith leaders gathered to have a conversation with Jones. They wholeheartedly support his vision to realize the promise of Arkansas and spread opportunities across the state to help improve the lives of every Arkansan.
KTLO
Families of Buffalo massacre victims call on governor to change law
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state’s 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The...
