Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas property tax deadline approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes in Arkansas has changed. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in...
newsfromthestates.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Kait 8

Arkansas marijuana sales see $800K per day in September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas brought in another hefty number of sales of marijuana last month. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced Friday, Oct. 7 the state sold 4,571 pounds of marijuana for the month of September, grossing $23.9 million in revenue, according to content partner KARK.
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Big win for Arkansas voters and the Libertarian Party

As our columnist Steve Brawner notes today, independent voters in the state got a huge legal victory last week in a ruling by Federal Judge Kristine Baker. She found for the Libertarian Party of Arkansas, overturning Act 164 of the 2019 Arkansas Legislature. The act, pushed by Arkansas Republicans, adopted a series of oppressive measures designed to impede access to Arkansas ballots by minor political parties. These included almost doubling the number of signatures third parties had to collect on petitions asking for ballot access and shortened time for petition drives. It also placed limitations on how third parties could select their candidates. The Republicans have fought the Libertarian Party lawsuit tooth and nail, although almost every independent survey on the topic shows that Arkansans, and Americans generally, want viable voting alternatives to both the Republican and Democratic parties. Baker’s ruling won’t exactly make Arkansas electoral politics a fair fight, but it will make it a little less unfair for new parties across the political spectrum. One lesson is clear. The state has no compelling interest in limiting the number of political parties that want to put their candidates and platforms before the public.
ucanews.live

Chris Jones in Conway: Campaign raises $15k

Democratic candidate for Arkansas State Governor Chris Jones met Conway residents Sept. 27 with one goal: to raise funds for five buses, each of which will offer residents of differing counties a chance to ride to their nearest polling site for General Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. With each bus...
KATV

WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas meat inspection program earns federal approval

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, state legislators, agriculture industry leaders, and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Oct. 4 approval of the state meat inspection program, finalized in a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The state meat inspection program will allow...
KATV

WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
arkansasedc.com

Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas

Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
KTLO

Tyson Foods consolidates corporate offices, moves 1K positions to Springdale

Photo: A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson, one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., locations and Dakota Dunes, S.D., office will start relocating to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)Tyson Foods will relocate around 1,000 corporate positions from the Chicago area as well as South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
swark.today

Faith leaders endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas

Faith leaders enthusiastically endorse Chris Jones for Governor of Arkansas. LITTLE ROCK – 27 faith leaders from across Arkansas today announced their support and endorsement of Chris Jones and his candidacy for governor of Arkansas. These leaders stand united in their support for Jones’s campaign, vision and policy goals. This announcement comes one week after 35 faith leaders gathered to have a conversation with Jones. They wholeheartedly support his vision to realize the promise of Arkansas and spread opportunities across the state to help improve the lives of every Arkansan.
