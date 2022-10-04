Police investigating shooting at KCK apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas Tuesday.
Officers responded to the Northeast Junior High Place apartments near N. 4th Street and Troup Avenue just before noon on a reported shooting.
When officers arrived they found a man dead inside an apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
