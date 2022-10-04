Read full article on original website
mytotalretail.com
How RFID Can Help Retailers Manage Returns
As the retail sector continues to make an impressive recovery and overall sales increase, so does the volume of product returns that must be processed. While e-commerce has been a critical revenue stream contributing to retail recovery, reports identifying that a remarkable 18.1 percent of all e-commerce orders are returned highlight the challenges associated with omnichannel selling. As the returns process continues to take up a disproportionate amount of retailers’ resources, it may not surprise consumers that some retailers are beginning to charge fees for returns, with some companies making headlines for their revised return policies and protocols.
mytotalretail.com
An 'Old' Technology Just Might Help Retailers Battle the Labor Shortage
Frontline employees are vital to a retailer's operation. The quality of a customer's experience is directly related to the level of employee engagement. When customers need assistance, they expect fast, reliable service and they shouldn't have to look all over the store for help. Unfortunately, customers are often left with...
mytotalretail.com
Identity Resolution Helps Retailers Stay in the Cadence of a Customer Journey
Unwanted inventory and a higher demand for low-cost items forced prominent retailers to adjust their earnings forecast and miss their estimates, causing the cancellation of billions in orders and heavy markdowns. Chalked up by one CFO as a short-term fix to avoid longer-term pain, the strategy nevertheless indicates that many large retailers don't understand their customers as much as they would like.
mytotalretail.com
How QR Codes Are Driving the Customer Experience
Thanks to advances in technology, QR codes are becoming increasingly embedded in the customer experience. From retail to quick-service restaurants, their use for payments is on the rise. In fact, it's predicted that the number of U.S. smartphone users scanning a QR code will increase from 83.4 million in 2022 to 99.5 million in 2025.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mytotalretail.com
The Australian Merchants With the Top Omnicommerce Gift Card Programs
NAPCO Research, in conjunction with Blackhawk Network, recently executed a comprehensive review of the state of Australian-based merchants’ gift card programs. The subsequent report included an assessment of retailers’ e-commerce/digital, mobile, and in-store gift card offerings, providing an omnicommerce view into the consumer gift card purchase and recipient experience.
mytotalretail.com
Amidst an Economic Downturn, Have Marketers Forgotten the Golden Rule?
It’s been over two years since a deadly virus disrupted the world, causing, for most, a sudden shift in their life trajectory. Some said goodbye to careers, family members or relationships — and said a cautious hello to an unprecedented new beginning. The pandemic not only launched a new way of living, but a new era of business practices, including working from home, honest marketing, and burnout awareness.
mytotalretail.com
Amazon to Invest $150M in VC Funds Backing Underrepresented Founders
Amazon.com announced Wednesday it would spend $150 million in venture capital funds on firms that are backing companies founded by underrepresented founders. The online retail giant dubbed the initiative "Amazon Catalytic Capital" and expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year, it said in a press release. The company will invest in firms, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that focus on Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. In addition to providing capital, the Amazon Catalytic Capital initiative will also offer mentorship and business opportunities to the funded startups.
mytotalretail.com
Peloton Cutting 500 More Jobs as it Seeks to Spur Growth
Peloton is cutting another 500 jobs in a move that CEO Barry McCarthy said should position the struggling fitness equipment maker to return to growth. The cuts, which amount to about 12 percent of Peloton’s workforce, mark a pivot point for the company, McCarthy told CNBC on Thursday. Peloton already has had multiple rounds of layoffs this year. McCarthy said the company now has to prove its recent spate of strategy changes, including equipment rentals and partnerships with Amazon and Hilton, can help it grow.
