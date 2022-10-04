ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday

Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in Family Dollar armed robberies

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies at two Family Dollar stores last week. At about 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27, the suspect walked to the counter at a location in the 15800 block of Grand River, produced a weapon, grabbed the cashier's clothing and demanded money from the cash register, investigators said in a statement. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.
DETROIT, MI
WSB Radio

Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man

DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Footage released of fatal shooting

Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out

The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
PONTIAC, MI
wvlt.tv

Detroit man arrested in ongoing overdose deaths investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fugitive wanted out of Ohio was arrested in an ongoing investigation into three overdose deaths in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A search warrant was executed at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive #23 on Monday, Oct. 3, by the AHIDTA Drug Related Death Task...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate shooting on I-94 at I-75

State police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 94 at Interstate 75, officials said. According to authorities, troopers received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a motorist who said he had been in a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp in Detroit. The caller said his vehicle was rear-ended and sustained minor damage. He also said the driver who struck him had driven away.
DETROIT, MI

