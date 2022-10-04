Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday
Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man grabs worker by apron, fires shot into air during 2 separate armed robberies in Detroit
DETROIT – A man grabbed a worker by her apron at one store and then fired a shot into the air at another while stealing money from both businesses in Detroit, police said. The first incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Family Dollar in the 15800 block of Grand River Avenue.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect in Family Dollar armed robberies
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies at two Family Dollar stores last week. At about 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27, the suspect walked to the counter at a location in the 15800 block of Grand River, produced a weapon, grabbed the cashier's clothing and demanded money from the cash register, investigators said in a statement. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.
1 man found fatally shot inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
WJR
Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger to Represent Burks Family in Fatal Shooting Case
DETROIT, October 6, 2022 ~ Southfield Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is representing the family of Porter Burks, a 22-year-old who was shot earlier this week by Detroit police during a mental health check. The high-profile attorney referred to the officers involved as a “firing squad” that fired 38 bullets in three seconds, killing the man.
Detroit police fire 38 shots in 3 seconds, killing Black man
DETROIT — Detroit police said they fired 38 shots in three seconds at Porter Burks, a 20-year-old schizophrenic Black man, as he was in an apparent mental health crisis, killing him. During a press conference on Tuesday with Detroit Police Chief James White, snippets of body camera footage were...
1 fatally shot while at Clark gas station on Detroit's west side
Detroit police officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that led to at least one death on the city’s west side Friday morning. The incident occurred in the 21500 block of Fenkell Ave.
fox2detroit.com
Family of Porter Burks to sue Detroit police department, officers involved in 20-year-old's shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family of a 20-year-old man killed by Detroit police while in the midst of a mental health crisis plan to sue the department and the officers involved in the fatal shooting. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger said Burks' mom would need to be appointed as the head of...
Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks
Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Detroit police described Porter's weapon as an eight-inch knife, the blade was about 3.5 inches. Five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds, the Detroit Police Department announced during a tense news conference Tuesday following the...
Porter Burks' family responds to release of bodycam video of fatal shooting
Nearly 60 hours after Porter Burks was fatally shot by Detroit police, about 5 minutes of crucial video was released, showing the fatal encounter and the moments before.
Footage released of fatal shooting
Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
The Oakland Press
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out
The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
Police shot at Michigan man 38 times in 3 seconds after he charged at officers with knife
DETROIT -- Officers responding to a call for man having a mental health crisis fired 38 shots at him in three seconds after he charged at officers while holding a knife. Body cam footage released by the Detroit Police Department Tuesday shows officers trying to get Porter Burks, 20, to drop his knife and speak with them.
wvlt.tv
Detroit man arrested in ongoing overdose deaths investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fugitive wanted out of Ohio was arrested in an ongoing investigation into three overdose deaths in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A search warrant was executed at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive #23 on Monday, Oct. 3, by the AHIDTA Drug Related Death Task...
Serial killer who murdered four women and terrorized Detroit's east side will spend up to 70 years in prison
Between 2018-19, serial killer Deangelo Martin terrorized the east side of Detroit, murdering at least four women and sexually assaulting two others. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes a look at his sentencing and how we got here.
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting of mentally ill man armed with knife by Detroit police raises medical care questions
Porter Burk's family said they’ve been trying for the last three years, to get him help. He was in and out of short hospital stays – for other families like them, what do you do when you’re loved one is chronically mentally ill?
Detroit News
Police investigate shooting on I-94 at I-75
State police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 94 at Interstate 75, officials said. According to authorities, troopers received a 911 call at about 8 p.m. from a motorist who said he had been in a hit-and-run crash on westbound I-94 at the southbound I-75 ramp in Detroit. The caller said his vehicle was rear-ended and sustained minor damage. He also said the driver who struck him had driven away.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for suspect who stole Honda CR-V from Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect responsible for stealing a Honda CR-V from a Detroit gas station. According to police, the silver Honda CR-V was stolen at a gas station on the 9000 block of Gratiot Avenue. The incident occurred on Sept. 18. Anyone with any information...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman charged in drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman has been charged in connection with a drunken driving crash that left a pedestrian dead on Michigan Avenue in Canton Township. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275. Timothy Sean Rodgers, 56,...
