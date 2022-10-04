Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest
A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
KOLO TV Reno
Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal “Sideshows”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Zero tolerance” for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.
Lassen County News
Update: SPD provides details on Main Street crash
This afternoon’s accident remains under investigation, but according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, the driver of the eastbound vehicle that crashed into the department’s building about 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 “possibly experienced a medical emergency causing them to lose control of their vehicle which then crossed over the westbound lanes of traffic, over the curb and into the building.”
susanvillestuff.com
Out of Control Van Smashes Through Susanville Police Department Wall
Despite some scary moments, no injuries were reported in the building Tuesday afternoon when the driver of a minivan lost control of the vehicle on Susanville’s Main Street, crashing through a wall, and burying itself in the side of the Susanville Police Department’s offices at 1801 Main. According...
KOLO TV Reno
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
Plumas County News
CHP seeks public’s help identifying reckless motorcyclist in Almanor area
The Susanville area office of the California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person involved in reckless driving and motorcycle pursuits around the Chester and Lake Almanor Area, that have occurred within the last week. If you were a witness to the pursuits and can...
KDWN
Nevada high court overturns Reno road-rage murder conviction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned a murder conviction in a high-profile, road-rage case in Reno. The high court says in a 2-1 ruling that the Washoe County judge wrongly concluded last year that a fatal gunshot through a truck window constituted a burglary. Prosecutors had argued the burglary satisfied one of the legal requirements necessary to find Wayne Cameron guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Jarrod Faust. The Supreme Court said it wasn’t possible to determine if the jury’s verdict was based on the prosecution’s alternative theory that the killing was premeditated. But it ruled the “bullet-entry” burglary argument shouldn’t have been allowed.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month. The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks. Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with...
KOLO TV Reno
Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29. Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County dedicates October to safe sleeping for infants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Human Services Agency is declaring October as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month. They’re using the month as an opportunity to remind the community of the importance of safe sleep practices. According to the county, unsafe sleeping practices are the leading cause of...
KOLO TV Reno
Sample ballots in Washoe County arriving soon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s interim Registrar of Voters says the sample ballots will come by mail. The sample ballot contains all the races and candidates on the ballot specific to where you live. While the sample candidate ballot looks official, the real deal will be in mail starting on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish. The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino. “Washoe County has been severely...
KOLO TV Reno
Have a Heart: Meet Macen
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To those who know him best, soon-to-be 12-year-old Macen is a friendly and kind boy who loves your typical “boy” things. He likes LEGOS and sports. Especially swimming, hiking, football, and basketball. His birthday is later this month and there are a couple of...
