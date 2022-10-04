ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Fate of former Pocono Mountain school still unknown

By Sydney Kostus
 3 days ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been following a story for our readers, out of the Poconos, about the future of a former Pocono Mountain Elementary School.

The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted in favor Monday night to get the property appraised. So officials could possibly make an offer to buy the building, which closed its doors back in 2013.

The township hopes to expand its operations at the property including a new community center and municipal complex.

The school district already has an $8.1M offer from Core 5, LLC, an industrial company at the center of controversial plans to build warehouses in the township.

