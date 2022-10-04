SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating the death of two people found in a house, but no foul play is suspected prior to a coming autopsy. Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Golden Oak on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers assisted EMS inside the home after a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were both found dead. Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies.

