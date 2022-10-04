ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

KENS 5

'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
HELOTES, TX
Cibolo, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Cibolo, TX
KTSA

Schertz PD finds two people dead in a house, no foul play suspected

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating the death of two people found in a house, but no foul play is suspected prior to a coming autopsy. Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Golden Oak on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers assisted EMS inside the home after a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were both found dead. Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies.
SCHERTZ, TX
KSAT 12

2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police

LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
LOCKHART, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

