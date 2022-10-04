Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man holds multiple employees at gunpoint in North Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – Three employees were held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s North Side, San Antonio police investigate. At 8:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to a robbery in progress at a smoke shop located in the 4400 block of West Avenue. Police say a man...
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
KENS 5
'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
One man is dead and neighbors are demanding a better police response
SAN ANTONIO — When two blasts of rapid fire gunshots filled the air in east San Antonio around 1am, a nearby San Antonio Police Officer heard the shots and called for backup. It happened near East Houston and Polaris streets, about 200 yards from where another man was shot...
Arrest made after fatal single-vehicle crash in east Austin
A man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. July 18 in the 8600 block of FM 969 that resulted in a death.
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
KTSA
Schertz PD finds two people dead in a house, no foul play suspected
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating the death of two people found in a house, but no foul play is suspected prior to a coming autopsy. Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Golden Oak on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers assisted EMS inside the home after a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were both found dead. Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies.
KSAT 12
Suspected arson fire causes $40K in damage to South Side home; 1 person in custody, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire officials say they are investigating a fire on the city’s South Side as arson, and that one person has already been taken into police custody. Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue, not...
KSAT 12
Man sleeping under I-10 hit, killed by car after driver lost control, brakes malfunctioned, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that malfunctioned when the driver lost control under Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday as the driver of the vehicle headed to work and took the turnaround under I-10 at Wurzbach Road.
KSAT 12
Five teens in custody after drive-by shooting killed 25-year-old woman, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Five teens are now in custody after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in West Bexar County nearly a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. One of the suspects has been named -- 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, and he’s...
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
'He needs to pay' | Suspect still at large after shooting his girlfriend's mother
SAN ANTONIO — A family terrorized by a shooting Tuesday night shared new video with KENS 5. San Antonio Police said a mother was shot by her daughter’s boyfriend. Anna Delacruz also told KENS 5 the suspect duct-taped her son and left him in a shed. As of Thursday night, the suspect has not been caught. SAPD identified him as 29-year-old Cody Sweetman.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
Man found dead on east side from multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the east side after police say they heard more than 50 to 60 shots being fired early Thursday morning. Police responded to the location at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street just after 1 a.m. Officers...
SAPD officer fired after shooting teenager in fast-food restaurant parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated after shooting a teenager on Sunday. This happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue, which is north of downtown. Video shows the officer opened the driver's side door and ordered the...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
