68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
Gov. Stitt makes bet with Gov. Abbott over OU winning 2022's Red River Rivalry

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A bet has been wagered between Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for this year's Red River Rivalry. Stitt tweeted that since he has been governor, OU hasn't lost a game in the Red River Showdown. So this year, he bet some Oklahoma Certified Steaks on the fact that OU would win this years rivalry game.
Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Taste The Flavors Of Hawaii at Shaka

Today we headed over to The Collective Kitchen to join Shaka Owner, Patton Simpson to hear about the yummy tropical cuisines he is dishing up in OKC foodie community!. Find out more by calling 405-724-7681, visit Shaka's Facebook page @ShakaOKC or search their website www.ShakaOKC.com. Find out more about The...
Morning Milestone: Rob And Colleen Welcher

We are celebrating a big anniversary today, so for Rob and Colleen from all of us on Living Oklahoma, happy wedding anniversary you too. Share your Milestones, just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and put Morning Milestones in the subject line.
Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
