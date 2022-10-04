Read full article on original website
Oklahoma drought expected to continue as relief money heads to farmers, ranchers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across the state of Oklahoma, the grass is dry and ponds are low. During the entire month of September, we saw less than an inch of average rainfall across the state. It's usually three times that. “You know, this drought has gone on now for...
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
Gov. Stitt makes bet with Gov. Abbott over OU winning 2022's Red River Rivalry
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A bet has been wagered between Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for this year's Red River Rivalry. Stitt tweeted that since he has been governor, OU hasn't lost a game in the Red River Showdown. So this year, he bet some Oklahoma Certified Steaks on the fact that OU would win this years rivalry game.
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Is Oklahoma a 'top ten' state? Several areas in new State Chamber report say otherwise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Is Oklahoma a top ten state? According to a new report from the State Chamber of Commerce, no. The chamber released what they're calling an 'Oklahoma Scorecard,' which stacks the state near the bottom in almost every category. This goes against a constant catchphrase Fox 25 has been hearing from state leaders.
Traffic advisories for OU/Texas gameday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ongoing road construction projects happening throughout the state may affect travel for football fans headed to Dallas this Saturday to watch the Red River Showdown. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of interstates, major highways and turnpikes with construction projects that will impact...
New Oklahoma Tourism leader pledges transparency amid Swadley's scandal
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA (KOKH) - In one week, a new executive director will take over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. We sat down with Shelley Zumwalt to hear her plans for the agency that has been mired with controversy. "I'm modest enough I hope to say I don't...
Gov. Kevin Stitt: President Joe Biden has 'refused to acknowledge' the border crisis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is calling out President Joe Biden one year after his visit to the southern border, saying the President lacks leadership and has blatant disregard of the border crisis. "One year ago today, I joined nine other Republican governors to visit our southern...
'This is overwhelming': Oklahoma veterans visit war memorials through Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma veterans had the opportunity Tuesday to go on an adventure they'll never forget thanks to the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight. The group flew out early Tuesday morning from Tulsa and arrived in the nation's capital to a hero's welcome. The first stop on their...
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Taste The Flavors Of Hawaii at Shaka
Today we headed over to The Collective Kitchen to join Shaka Owner, Patton Simpson to hear about the yummy tropical cuisines he is dishing up in OKC foodie community!. Find out more by calling 405-724-7681, visit Shaka's Facebook page @ShakaOKC or search their website www.ShakaOKC.com. Find out more about The...
Morning Milestone: Rob And Colleen Welcher
We are celebrating a big anniversary today, so for Rob and Colleen from all of us on Living Oklahoma, happy wedding anniversary you too. Share your Milestones, just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and put Morning Milestones in the subject line.
Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
