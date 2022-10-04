ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 0

Related
marinelink.com

Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries

Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Laplace, LA
Government
City
Laplace, LA
Laplace, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

The new Target store in Mandeville has an opening date

St. Tammany Parish will once again have two Target locations when the retailer opens its doors on Oct. 23 at the Premier Centre in Mandeville. Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced the opening date on social media Wednesday. The new, 58,000-square-foot space joins a lineup of 20 retail stores in the...
MANDEVILLE, LA
107 JAMZ

Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mug#Food Drink#Cambridge Drive
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30

During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Montz man arrested burglary of a LaPlace mini storage complex

Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies responded to the business and were informed by the owner that someone used a vehicle to drive through the gate of the business and while inside cut the locks and unlawfully entered eleven storage units.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

How does Biden's marijuana pardon announcement impact Louisiana?

LOUISIANA, USA — On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he will pardon thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. Biden also called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses. At an event Friday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

AG Jeff Landry announces he's running for Louisiana governor

NEW ORLEANS — Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced he is running for Louisiana governor on social media Wednesday afternoon. Landry said his focus will be on 'supporting law enforcement, parental rights in education, securing elections, blocking mandates on freedom and putting Louisiana first.'. Landry has been the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy