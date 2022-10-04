Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Thoma-Sea to Build New Cameron Ferries
Tthe Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that it received an apparent low bid from Houma, La. based Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid was $49,706,865. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gov. Edwards celebrates Donaldsonville early childhood center; CF Industries donates $1 million
Gov. John Bel Edwards and area officials gathered at the newly renovated B. Lemann and Bro. building in Donaldsonville the morning of Oct. 6 to commemorate the beginning of the early childhood learning initiative, as well as announce a $1 million investment over five years from CF Industries. Several Ascension...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Sept. 13-19, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
GREAT SOUTHERN DRIVE 912: $810,000, Jeffrey W. Dongieux and Charlotte Passauer Dongieux to Grant Clayton and Kelly Clayton. LA. 435 22598: $147,772, Mark S. Hosch and Kasey M. Hosch to Clinton A. Lampshire and Michelle J. Lampshire. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, LOT 4, SQUARE 43: $9,000, Hoof Care Professional Gino...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
NOLA.com
The new Target store in Mandeville has an opening date
St. Tammany Parish will once again have two Target locations when the retailer opens its doors on Oct. 23 at the Premier Centre in Mandeville. Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced the opening date on social media Wednesday. The new, 58,000-square-foot space joins a lineup of 20 retail stores in the...
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery
State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
L'Observateur
Montz man arrested burglary of a LaPlace mini storage complex
Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies responded to the business and were informed by the owner that someone used a vehicle to drive through the gate of the business and while inside cut the locks and unlawfully entered eleven storage units.
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
L'Observateur
St. Bernard Parish Man Admits to Student Aid Fraud of Over $74,000
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that ROBERT JOHN, age 46, from St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, pled guilty on to conspiring to commit student aid fraud. According to court documents, JOHN conspired with others to submit fraudulent applications for student loans and grants to two...
WDSU
St. Tammany deputy injured after trying to arrest a burglary suspect
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
How does Biden's marijuana pardon announcement impact Louisiana?
LOUISIANA, USA — On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he will pardon thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. Biden also called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses. At an event Friday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards...
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this month
If you've been looking for a new place to save on groceries, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Louisiana this month. They are also giving away some great prizes during the grand opening. Read on to learn more.
AG Jeff Landry announces he's running for Louisiana governor
NEW ORLEANS — Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced he is running for Louisiana governor on social media Wednesday afternoon. Landry said his focus will be on 'supporting law enforcement, parental rights in education, securing elections, blocking mandates on freedom and putting Louisiana first.'. Landry has been the...
