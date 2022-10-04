Read full article on original website
4 Ways to Kick-Start Your Holiday Planning to Get Ahead
Nearly a quarter of Americans have started saving for the holidays already. At the same time, inflation concerns are real. Gartner reported that over 40 percent of consumers believe companies are hiking prices to increase profits, and 65 percent will likely pull back spending in one area they’ve traditionally purchased in.
How Have Apple’s Changes to Privacy Impacted Your Advertising on Facebook and Instagram?
Direct-to-consumer (D-to-C) businesses that previously relied heavily on Facebook as an advertising channel are now starting to realize the perils that resulted from privacy policy changes instituted by Apple. These changes have upended the digital advertising strategy for hundreds of thousands of businesses and have forced these companies to find a new path to their coveted customers.
The Australian Merchants With the Top Omnicommerce Gift Card Programs
NAPCO Research, in conjunction with Blackhawk Network, recently executed a comprehensive review of the state of Australian-based merchants’ gift card programs. The subsequent report included an assessment of retailers’ e-commerce/digital, mobile, and in-store gift card offerings, providing an omnicommerce view into the consumer gift card purchase and recipient experience.
How RFID Can Help Retailers Manage Returns
As the retail sector continues to make an impressive recovery and overall sales increase, so does the volume of product returns that must be processed. While e-commerce has been a critical revenue stream contributing to retail recovery, reports identifying that a remarkable 18.1 percent of all e-commerce orders are returned highlight the challenges associated with omnichannel selling. As the returns process continues to take up a disproportionate amount of retailers’ resources, it may not surprise consumers that some retailers are beginning to charge fees for returns, with some companies making headlines for their revised return policies and protocols.
Identity Resolution Helps Retailers Stay in the Cadence of a Customer Journey
Unwanted inventory and a higher demand for low-cost items forced prominent retailers to adjust their earnings forecast and miss their estimates, causing the cancellation of billions in orders and heavy markdowns. Chalked up by one CFO as a short-term fix to avoid longer-term pain, the strategy nevertheless indicates that many large retailers don't understand their customers as much as they would like.
Amazon to Invest $150M in VC Funds Backing Underrepresented Founders
Amazon.com announced Wednesday it would spend $150 million in venture capital funds on firms that are backing companies founded by underrepresented founders. The online retail giant dubbed the initiative "Amazon Catalytic Capital" and expects to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year, it said in a press release. The company will invest in firms, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that focus on Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. In addition to providing capital, the Amazon Catalytic Capital initiative will also offer mentorship and business opportunities to the funded startups.
Peloton Cutting 500 More Jobs as it Seeks to Spur Growth
Peloton is cutting another 500 jobs in a move that CEO Barry McCarthy said should position the struggling fitness equipment maker to return to growth. The cuts, which amount to about 12 percent of Peloton’s workforce, mark a pivot point for the company, McCarthy told CNBC on Thursday. Peloton already has had multiple rounds of layoffs this year. McCarthy said the company now has to prove its recent spate of strategy changes, including equipment rentals and partnerships with Amazon and Hilton, can help it grow.
