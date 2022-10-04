As the retail sector continues to make an impressive recovery and overall sales increase, so does the volume of product returns that must be processed. While e-commerce has been a critical revenue stream contributing to retail recovery, reports identifying that a remarkable 18.1 percent of all e-commerce orders are returned highlight the challenges associated with omnichannel selling. As the returns process continues to take up a disproportionate amount of retailers’ resources, it may not surprise consumers that some retailers are beginning to charge fees for returns, with some companies making headlines for their revised return policies and protocols.

