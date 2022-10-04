Charges dropped against mother of child found dead in freezer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges against a Chesterfield County woman who was arrested after her son’s remains were found in a home freezer have been dropped.

Dina Weaver, 48, and her husband Kassceen Weaver, 49, were arrested in May 2021 after the body of their son, Eliel Adon Weaver, was found in a freezer in their home. It is believed the child’s remains had been there for at least two and a half years. Both parents were charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child.

In a status hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 4, prosecutors dropped both of the charges that had been filed against Dina Weaver.

“Ms. Weaver’s charges were withdrawn,” explained Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Barbara Cooke. “In reviewing the evidence in her case as a whole, and in assessing culpability as it relates to the circumstances surrounding that evidence, the Commonwealth made a decision to not go forward on Ms. Weaver’s matter at this time.”

Dina Weaver’s attorney, Gregory Sheldon, told 8News that she had been under duress and was a victim of abuse from Kassceen Weaver.

“Her estranged husband is actually now charged with malicious wounding of her,” Sheldon said. “She had a black eye when she was arrested.”

Sheldon said Dina Weaver will be cooperating with the investigation and is willing to testify as a witness in Kassceen Weaver’s case.

“She will cooperate with the investigation,” he said.

Sheldon also said Dina Weaver is still working to regain custody of her other son in a case that was pending but has currently been put on hold.

“This was obviously a barrier to regaining custody,” Sheldon said in reference to her former charges.

Kassceen Weaver’s jury trial is scheduled for April for his aggravated malicious wounding charge. He will also stand trial on July 10, 2023 and it’s expected to last for five days.

