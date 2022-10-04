ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 23

doggone
3d ago

I sure wouldn't risk going to New Orleans East to do anything. Can't even drive through it on the interstate because of the shootings. Stop to get gas you maybe filling up for some thug to joyride in. Good luck and God be with you.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 7-9

If you can't find a festival in the greater New Orleans area this weekend, you aren't looking very hard. But more is waiting to be enjoyed Friday to Sunday. Prost! Get on your lederhosen and dirndl and head over to the banks of Bayou St. John for the first of three weekends of OKTOBERFEST at Deutsches Haus. The Friday (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.) celebrations include more than 20 different German brews, schnapps, German wines, German foods and music, as well as all sorts of contests and activities (schnauzer parade, anyone?). The fun goes on Oct. 14-15 and 21-22. Tickets are $10. Check it out here. Schnell!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend

This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink
WDSU

NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: How a NOPD criminal investigation favored this pal of LaToya Cantrell

Jay Banks was a member of the New Orleans City Council last year when he allegedly boasted that he could have a political opponent bumped off and “no one would know.”. He was probably right. More than half the homicides in New Orleans go unsolved by a chronically depleted police department that sent no fewer than seven of the city's finest to serve a misdemeanor summons on the object of Banks' ire, Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWL

NOPD looking for missing man in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a missing man in the third district, according to a press release. Bruce Bridges was reported missing by his family to police on September 15 of this year. Police described Bridges as a 29-year-old black male who is 5'6", weighs 150 pounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate double shooting on Thalia Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Thalia Street around 4:40 p.m. According to police, two men arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigation is ongoing into this incident. Anyone with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts

Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD mishandles Jay Banks, Noonie Man dispute

NEW ORLEANS — In February 2021, then-New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks showed up at the house of Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste after the two exchanged angry calls following a political dispute. Batiste, a well-known community activist, is also a Mardi Gras Indian, twice a candidate for elected office, and one of the organizers of the recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy