UVALDE - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde tragedy joined state Democrats Wednesday to demand safer schools and stricter gun laws to protect their children. The meeting was held at the Civic Center. This is the same place that parents came to reunify with their children on the day of the Robb elementary school shooting. For many, their children were not here. So, this building is just another reminder of their family that never came home.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO