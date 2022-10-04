ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 36

FJB''46''
1d ago

Keep heading WEST. Pass New Mexico, and Arizona. Keep going west and stay there. It’s called California. Bye We. Don’t. Want. You as our governor.

Reply(4)
22
James Alexander
2d ago

Keep on moving “Butt Boy” we DON’T want you here in east TEXAS or in TEXAS as a whole for that matter. You have nothing to offer to TEXANS or Americans but FAILURE!!

Reply
28
Connie Sharp
1d ago

beto go to a democratic state get out of Texas We do not need you

Reply
16
Related
KLTV

WATCH: Blake Holland interview with Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
TEXAS STATE
recordpatriot.com

O'Rourke's hopes in Texas run through GOP's last urban redoubt

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beto O'Rourke's best hope for becoming Texas's first Democratic governor in almost three decades runs through a county where ultra-conservatives are remaking education with book bans and limits on teaching about racism. Welcome to the changing terrain of Tarrant...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families endorse democrats amid resistance to change from republicans

UVALDE - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde tragedy joined state Democrats Wednesday to demand safer schools and stricter gun laws to protect their children. The meeting was held at the Civic Center. This is the same place that parents came to reunify with their children on the day of the Robb elementary school shooting. For many, their children were not here. So, this building is just another reminder of their family that never came home.
UVALDE, TX
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stops in Marshall, Nacogdoches

Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made campaign stops at Wiley College and Stephen F. Austin University on Tuesday, Oct. 4. These stops were part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

