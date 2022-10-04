ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sporting News

Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament

Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA
Sporting News

It’s all in the numbers: Australia’s unique jersey decision creates debate

Matty Johns has criticised Australia’s decision to move away from players being assigned jersey numbers based on their position on the field, in favour of implementing an idea from Michael Hagan which will see players allocated a number based on when they made their debut for the Kangaroos. “I...
RUGBY
Sporting News

Who should the Dolphins target now after missing Cameron Munster?

After months of speculation, Cameron Munster has officially put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the Storm. The 28-year-old had been heavily linked to a move away from the club, with expansion club the Dolphins seemingly in the box-seat to acquire his services for season 2024 and beyond.
RUGBY
