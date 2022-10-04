ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

It’s all in the numbers: Australia’s unique jersey decision creates debate

Matty Johns has criticised Australia’s decision to move away from players being assigned jersey numbers based on their position on the field, in favour of implementing an idea from Michael Hagan which will see players allocated a number based on when they made their debut for the Kangaroos. “I...
Who should the Dolphins target now after missing Cameron Munster?

After months of speculation, Cameron Munster has officially put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with the Storm. The 28-year-old had been heavily linked to a move away from the club, with expansion club the Dolphins seemingly in the box-seat to acquire his services for season 2024 and beyond.
