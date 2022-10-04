You can now buy Tupperware at Target

(WJW) — A food storage staple is coming to shelves near you. This is a big change for a company whose products were mostly sold exclusively in living rooms across the country.

Now, the 76-year-old Tupperware is bringing select plastic wares to Target in stores and online in an effort to broaden its appeal.

This does not mean the company is shutting down its direct sales, and parties and online shopping are still part of its big plan going forward.

“Customers who already love Tupperware parties — whether in-person or online — will now also be able to pick out their favorite essential food storage options at a store nearby,” said Tupperware CEO Miguel Fernandez in a statement earlier this week.

Tupperware and Target had previously reached an agreement in 2002, with the plastic products being introduced in certain stores.

During the pandemic , Tupperware and other kitchen appliance companies profited handsomely from people cooking at home more, CBS’ Money Watch reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.