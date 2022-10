Huntsville metro residents should become used to having their commutes to work disrupted over the next few years. And that’s just not on the main arteries of Interstate 565, U.S. 72 and Memorial Parkway. According to an Alabama Department of Transportation report to the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, there are more than $383 million in road projects currently under design or construction in the area.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO